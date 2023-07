Derangel said: Right they've abadonded PC gaming. Thats why they went through the effort to put some of their old titles on Steam, made a remake of Monkey Island that appeared on the PC at the same time as the 360 and paid Telltale to develop a new Monkey Island game that is on the PC. Click to expand...

While the new leadership may be attempting to get back into the PC arena, a remake and it's sequel do not have me convinced of anything yet.Tossing some of their old games onto STEAM, while nice, is not convincing me either. Epic, iD, other developers, and now LA put theirtitles up on STEAM to make a few dollars of off titles that were not making them money anymore. STEAM is very good for that. It is prolly cheaper than a hard copy re-release, and allows people to buy these old titles on a whim. With the near non existence of a PC section in many B&Ms, it is one of the few ways to keep your game library available for purchase. It is not a bad thing at all, but it in no way shows me any commitment to the PC platform or it's fan base. Let's see how many new LA games come out for PC simultaneously with the console(s) over the next couple years. My opinion may change depending on what happens next.