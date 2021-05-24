For video card connected to motherboard but not to monitor, does the card still wear out if it's at OC mode?

H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,913
So I got a free Asus GTX 950 w/ 2GB of Video RAM. This card was connected to a PC motherboard but no cable was ever not connected to the monitor, instead the video cable was connect to the main motherboard's VGA port.

I now use this card to my new PC, and install Asus GPU Tweak II.

1) does connecting an un-used video card to that motherboard wear out the video card in any way? I am trying to gauge the lifespan of the video card

Is there a way to find out what was the default setting of the video card speed from GPU Tweak II? for e.g., at what GHz, and at what mode?
 
J

JSHamlet234

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2021
Messages
158
All semiconductors degrade when power is applied to them. Some components, like capacitors, can degrade while the card is sitting in a box on a shelf. That being said, there is a very real possibility that the card will be able to operate for the next 20 years without a hiccup. There is also a slight chance that the video card is already dead. You'll just have to fire it up and see what happens.
 
