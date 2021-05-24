For video card connected to motherboard but not to monitor, does the card still wear out if it's at OC mode?

So I got a free Asus GTX 950 w/ 2GB of Video RAM. This card was connected to a PC motherboard but no cable was ever not connected to the monitor, instead the video cable was connect to the main motherboard's VGA port.



I now use this card to my new PC, and install Asus GPU Tweak II.



1) does connecting an un-used video card to that motherboard wear out the video card in any way? I am trying to gauge the lifespan of the video card



Is there a way to find out what was the default setting of the video card speed from GPU Tweak II? for e.g., at what GHz, and at what mode?