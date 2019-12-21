For Trade: Western Digital 8TB Purple, Surveillance Hard Drives(New)

I have 3 new Western Digital 8 Terabyte (WD82PURZ) Surveillance Hard Drives for trade. One has been opened from its sealed package so i could look at it, the other two are still sealed in their package. (They are not in a box) Just in the sealed static guard packaging. Like this one:https://www.amazon.com/Purple-Surveillance-Internal-Hard-Drive/dp/B07RRCQVN1?th=1 {} I was going to setup a camera system in my home and went another route. Things I am looking for: Ryzen CPU that is an upgrade to my current Ryzen 3 2200G A video card that is an upgrade to my 1060 3GB version 24" + Monitor that has an HDMI or displayport 16 GB + DDR4 3200+ Memory Cable modem that works on Xfinity that can support my Gigabyte speed SSD Drives 500GB + Decent cellphone that will run on Verizon Heatware I havent done much on here for a long time so my Heat is older. Willing to ship first if you have high heatware. My Ebay is also listed on my Heatware profile and there are a lot more things listed on it.