For Trade: RTX 4080

Greetings everyone hope the holidays have been good to you all. On to business, today I have for trade a Gigabyte RTX 4080 Eagle OC. I won this card in a office raffle/trivia contest at our Christmas party and being that I already have 2 RTX 4090s I have no immediate need for this card. So I figured I'd offer it up for trade for a RX 7900 XTX since I don't currently have one of those yet to tinker around with. Doesn't matter which brand of card you have as I'm not particular to any just interested in getting one into my stable for some testing/tinkering. I am only interested in the XTX and not the XT. This will be for a straight trade. So if you got a RX 7900 XTX and are interested in getting better ray tracing performance or access to DLSS or Nvidia's dual NVenc encoders on the 4000 series cards, here's your chance.This is the exact card:HEAT is 189-0