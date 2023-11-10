FOR TRADE - NEW ARRIS SURFboard MAX W30 Tri-Band AX7800 WiFi 6 Router

Finny76
I have x2 two ARRIS SURFboard MAX W30 Tri-Band AX7800 Wifi Routers... Both are brand new in box. MSRP $330 each (pair is $660)
TRADES
Will trade for a nice GPU AMD/INTEL of equivalent value (new or used is OK). This would be a good opportunity for someone that needs a fast WiFi 6 Router...
Local pickup in DFW area as well... Zip 75035
