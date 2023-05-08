For Trade: My Arc A750 for a small RTX 3050

I have an Intel Arc A750 that’s been fine for playing with video and DX12/Vulkan games, but would love to get my hands on an RTX 3050 that’s 8” or less in length. It’s going into a small case that can’t manage more, and the Arc is simply too long. Let me know what you have, and thank you.



Last purchase left below for good measure.



Hey all. I'm looking to replace my desktop with a reasonably contemporary NUC with decent graphics. I'd hope for something like the RNUC11PHKi7C001, which has what amounts to a Max-Q RTX 2060, but one that can accommodate a standard graphics card would also be welcome. It does not need storage, RAM, or an OS (and in the case of one with integrated video that can support a discrete card, I'm covered there too), but I'd like for it to be stable and to run Win11 without workarounds. Thanks.