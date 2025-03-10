For those who own Super Flower PSU, anything you don't like about this brand PSU?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
8,092
I do a google search under "coil whine" w/ Super flower, there are quite a no. of links talking about it

I then do the same search under Enermax, this time, not as many link shows up.

I wonder for those who is not using a video card, would you still get the inductor coil to whine?
 
I haven't noticed any issues with it. Super Flower Leadex VII 1kw for about four months. The fans in my system are significantly louder than anything else. Adding that PSU did not make it any louder.
 
Picked this up last year for my 12900k rig.

No issues with a 7900xt , 4070 super or B580 that I’ve run in the system.

IMG_6834.jpeg
 
I had a Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE 1000W 80+ Platinum. Was a solid PSU. Fan on it was kinda loud when not in hybrid mode.
 
vegeta535 said:
I had a Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE 1000W 80+ Platinum. Was a solid PSU. Fan on it was kinda loud when not in hybrid mode.
Click to expand...
I have and still use the same one. Only downside was the DBB fan that while robust, was a little annoying. Hybrid mode solved that problem though.

SF has some extremely high end units right now. LEADEX VII XG series, for one.
 
I think superflower is a common OEM for many of the psu brands iirc. Kinda like greatwall, they make a lot of things, you have just never seen them before.
 
I had a leadex III gold 750. Started to develop coil wine. Sent in RMA. They send me a new platinum unit no questions asked straight from newegg. I asked if they wanted the old one back. He said keep it as an extra. So if they ever release their new SFX PSU, I will buy it asap.
 
I have a Super Flower PSU in a server with no video card. The whole server is completely fanless, so any coil whine would be more obvious than normal. There is none. It's 13 years old though - I don't know if their quality has remained the same since then. I used to have one of the same model in my PC (with a video card), and there was no noticeable coil whine there either.
 
I own two, both 1200w but one platinum the other titanium. Never had a single issue. Silent, clean, cost less than bigger names; next build will likely have a SF in it too.
 
the first time I saw a Super Flower PSU was a semi scratch build case from a guy in another forum, he built the Jonsbo MOD 1, at the time, I thought Super Flower is an Asian market PSU that is not available in North America. I follow that guy's work closely , and in the end, I end up buying the same case. So just the other day, I see Super Flower available at a few North American websites, I'm really surprise , although I'm still more in favor of Enermax as I never have a coil whine issue w/ them, w/ all the PSU installed
 
Super flower despite the goofy name used to be a top tier PSU brand, on a similar level as Seasonic. But that was 5+ years ago since I updated my information.
 
GoldenTiger said:
They still are. Also, they're the oem for a lot of brands.
Click to expand...
That's good to hear. I wasn't suggesting they aren't good anymore, I just haven't looked at the PSU landscape in a long time, so I didn't want to be that guy who shares outdated information with 100% confidence.
 
so on the subject of coil whine, I randomly found a few links on super flower PSU coil whine:

my question is: for bronze series, for people who is NOT using PCI-E connector nor any add-on video card, just the CPU 12V 20+4 pin, the 8 (4 x 2) pin CPU , and nothing else, so the power usage is low, under that circumstance, you think it will still get coil whine like these links below? in other words, I tend to think that coil whine is for high voltage use, true or not true?

https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/weird-psu-buzzing-noises-and-coil-whine-noises.3798846/

https://forums.pcgamer.com/threads/buzzing-noise-from-the-psu-itself-not-the-fans.138005/

https://linustechtips.com/topic/1490857-weird-psu-buzzing-noises-and-coil-whine-noises/
 
All three of those links you posted are the same person... And they admit to knocking it off their desk.

Super Flower is a good brand. Like anything, they could have a bad unit here or there, but typically their stuff is really good. They haven't been in the US market under their own name that long, but they have been making power supplies sold under other brands for quite a while. A lot of EVGA's best PSUs were Super Flower rebrands. I've owned about a dozen different EVGA G2, G3, and P2's that are SF rebrands and none have had coil whine. I have a Leadex VII XG 1300W on my test bench that has been flawless.

There's times when I'm just checking things on the bench and run a system off iGPU pulling under 100W on that 1300W unit and it has never had coil whine. Nor does it do it when I pull a ton of power.
 
no.
yes. buy one and stop looking at retard posts online.
ps: this "asking here and then pulling in other forum posts to argue" bullshit got old years ago....
 
Fluxmaven said:
All three of those links you posted are the same person... And they admit to knocking it off their desk.

Super Flower is a good brand. Like anything, they could have a bad unit here or there, but typically their stuff is really good. They haven't been in the US market under their own name that long, but they have been making power supplies sold under other brands for quite a while. A lot of EVGA's best PSUs were Super Flower rebrands. I've owned about a dozen different EVGA G2, G3, and P2's that are SF rebrands and none have had coil whine. I have a Leadex VII XG 1300W on my test bench that has been flawless.

There's times when I'm just checking things on the bench and run a system off iGPU pulling under 100W on that 1300W unit and it has never had coil whine. Nor does it do it when I pull a ton of power.
Click to expand...
Good one. I just look at the links from the search engine, I just assume it's different people posting this problem, so I never click the actual link. I don't believe this. The search engine actually keep populating the same story.

Alright, I'll buy some. I know Super Flower is a good OEM, I just never use them before so I want to be extra careful
 
Happy to see SuperFlower getting more recognition and making huge PSU's

I haven't built a system in years, but I have fitted maybe 10 or a dozem SF PSU in builds for me, friends, family, and all ran nicely. I never noticed any noises sucb as coil whine

That PSU list on Tom's hardware is very nice!
 
I had 2 Super Flower PSUs arrive DOA when I was building my current PC. Figured it was just some bad luck since SF is a reputable brand. Chose to stick with Seasonic, which have never failed me. My Vertex PX-1200 runs like champion.
 
I am running a Super Flower Leadex V gold 1000w in my sig rig. No coil wine here.

I also ran a EVGA Supernova G2 750 which was supposed to be a rebranded Super Flower. No coil wine with that one either.
 
Got a Leadex VII XG 1300W coming on Monday from NewEgg's eBay store.
Free using eBay gift card I got courtesy of using the Capital One shopping app on things I needed anyway.
 
EVGA T2 1600W, no complaints. Absolutely SILENT below ~800W. Great efficiency at 208V. Massive chassis size. Cables could be better (pins pop out after frequent disconnects as it is a bench supply).
Powered everything from multi GPU Threadripper Pro, multi socket Epyc/Xeon systems to mini ITX with no GPU without a hitch.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top