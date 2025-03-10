For those who own Super Flower PSU, anything you don't like about this brand PSU?

All three of those links you posted are the same person... And they admit to knocking it off their desk.



Super Flower is a good brand. Like anything, they could have a bad unit here or there, but typically their stuff is really good. They haven't been in the US market under their own name that long, but they have been making power supplies sold under other brands for quite a while. A lot of EVGA's best PSUs were Super Flower rebrands. I've owned about a dozen different EVGA G2, G3, and P2's that are SF rebrands and none have had coil whine. I have a Leadex VII XG 1300W on my test bench that has been flawless.



There's times when I'm just checking things on the bench and run a system off iGPU pulling under 100W on that 1300W unit and it has never had coil whine. Nor does it do it when I pull a ton of power.