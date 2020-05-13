For those of you who like the color pink...

IdiotInCharge
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2003
- Messages
- 13,759
Glorious has their Model O and Model O- (the smaller one) on preorder with matte pink for US$59.
No referral here, just a nice mouse at a nice price for folks that like this sort of thing -- I have a pink O- on order for the wife, to go with her pink Ducky One 2
(image stolen from Glorious' site for context)