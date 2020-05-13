For those of you who like the color pink...

IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 13, 2003
Messages
13,759
Glorious has their Model O and Model O- (the smaller one) on preorder with matte pink for US$59.

No referral here, just a nice mouse at a nice price for folks that like this sort of thing -- I have a pink O- on order for the wife, to go with her pink Ducky One 2 :D

1589420368465.png

(image stolen from Glorious' site for context)​
 
