For those of you 50 years old and up what was your first multiplayer game and what year?

I remember playing Diablo 1 multiplayer in 1998 and that blew my mind. I know in the early 90s never winter nights for America Online was the first MMO really. But I remember sitting at my computer playing Diablo knowing that the people on my screen were sitting in their house in some country or state connected through dial-up sharing the game with me was literally mind blowing. Also does anybody remember going from dial-up modem to cable internet speed? I used to have a USA robotics Isa Hardware 56k modem and it was really good but then I went to three megabit Road Runner cable and the internet took off in multiplayer gaming with such a treat. I remember also playing Baldur's Gate 1 on heat.net the multiplayer gaming portal back in the late 90s on dial-up and even if I got 20 minutes of solid gameplay with my friend over the Internet it was a treat. What year did you get online with games? What was some memorable moments that made you look at the technology like yeah this is pretty cool. I'm 51 yo this march.
 
I never really got into Doom I was more a quakeguy. But I do remember in the early 90s around 1993 with Kermit the dial-up protocol and using initialization strings in my modems configuration tab and in device manager and trying to get a better connection. Fun times. I'm really dating myself with this one does anyone remember the zip utility pkz204g? I think that eventually became winzip. One Night in 1993 me and my buddy opened up Windows terminal and dialed up each other's computers and were chatting through terminal had to turn Echo off but it was really cool knowing that back then we were able to have instant messaging before it was even possible.
 
Shadows of Yserbius on Sierra's INN. It was a graphical MUD back in the early 90s. INN cost $160/month for unlimited dialup play from 6pm through the night. Otherwise it was a dollar a minute.
 
I guess it was Diablo 2 or Ultima Online. Neither of which I had much success with.
 
