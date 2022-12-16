For those of us waiting on the Cablemod right angle adapter..

Anyone else sign up for updates from Cablemod concerning the PCIE 5.0 right angle adapter cable? Got an email today from them and in a nutshell this is when we can expect them.
Our new projected timeline is as follows:
• New connectors samples - End Dec
• Connectors approved and produced - Mid Jan
• Media receives samples - End Jan
• Mass production - Mid Feb
• Shipping - End Feb
