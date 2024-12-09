  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
For the old Sound Blaster ZxR SB1510, can you connect the Optical Out to Schiit Modi?

https://uk.creative.com/p/sound-blaster/sound-blaster-zxr

so this is the old sound card I am using (see link above)

currently, I connect a cheap 3.5mm line out jack cable, to the Red / White (Left / Right) of my powered speaker, this is just a cheap $2 cable

But this card does have a daughter board that has Optical Out

I just got a Schiit Modi as a Xmas gift.

What's the best way to do this? Should I connect the Optical Out of the sound blaster to the Optical input of the Modi

https://www.schiit.com/products/modi-multibit-2

and from there, get some better cable to connect to the left / right channel from the Modi to the powered speaker?

please help




 
Yes, run an Optical cable from the Optical output of the soundcard to the Optical input of the DAC. Then run an Analog RCA cable from the DAC to your speakers.

Alternatively, if you do not actually use any of the features of the soundcard, you could hook the DAC to your computer directly via USB. But this will just give you a bare-bones audio output (zero advanced features).

Using Optical also provides full electrical isolation between your computer and your DAC. I think that this would actually be the biggest potential advantage. The DAC in the ZxR is/was already quite good.
 
Thanks for replying.

but that DAC from the ZXR can't be better than Schiit's Modi, can it?
 
Depends on what 'better' means. Audio can be something you chase specs on or it can be "does it sound better to you?". I personally go for the latter. That said, the Zxr has a pretty nice headphone amp in it which is nice, but if you arent using it, the modi certainly is a cleaner setup.

I believe you can roll opamps in both the zxr and that modi if you want to go down that road.
 
DACs are a very mature technology at this point, and have been for a while. The ZxR uses the Burr-Brown PCM1794 which is an incredibly good DAC. The Modi Multibit 2 uses the AD5547 which is a great DAC also, but it's been around since at least 2008, so it's not the result of some amazing new technology that would automatically make it better than your older high-end soundcard. I still use an X-Fi Titanium HD in my music stereo, upgraded with discrete Burson opamps. It uses the PCM1794 also and it still sounds wonderful.

I think it's more important to find a DAC that you like rather than worrying about which one is better on paper. I would encourage you to give them an honest comparison with your own ears. You might be surprised at the result.

Ultimately though, the biggest potential advantage of an external DAC is the ability to isolate the digital to analog conversion from external sources of interference. A PC is a electrically noisy environment, especially if we're talking about a high-end gaming PC. When I had my X-Fi Titanium HD in my main computer, I always had background noise that was obviously coming from my computer. It would even change pitch as I moved my mouse. Using an external DAC connected via optical provided the isolation I needed from my electrically noisy computer. But background noise with a soundcard isn't a guarantee either. When I moved my X-Fi Titanium HD into my dedicated music-stereo computer, which doesn't even have a discrete GPU and has no other major components near the soundcard, I get no unwanted background noise.
 
in that case, a related question: I have Emotiva XDA-1 in the other room. How would you compare the Modi w/ XDA-1?
 
I'm not familiar with that particular DAC, but the two most important variables are your preferences and synergy with your other components, so it's not something I could really help you answer anyway. You really just have to try them and compare for yourself, but make sure to keep an open mind and not go into the process with predetermined conclusions.
 
So here's an update: at my other room, it's a workout room, I switch a monoprice digital co-ax cable to a soft copper digital co-ax cable (it's free Xmas gift). There is no difference in sound. The monoprice cable is very hard, whereas the other cable is very soft. I then switch out 2 x monoprice balanced XLR cables with 2 x unbalanced RCA MIT5 cables (also a free Xmas gift). This time, there is a noticeable difference. The sound is louder at the same dB level. The background instrument on a Celine Dion blu ray disc concert song that wasn't noticeable before, I notice it for the 1st time. Instrumental song is better. Using her song "Courage" and Topgun Marevick instrumental, there is a noticeable difference. The presentation (the output musical notes) is most accurate, it is sharper.

MY original plan was to use those 2 MIT5 cables to my PC setup, but those 2 cables are not long enough, as they are only a few ft., and I use my workout audio gear much more so than my PC setup. So I'll upgrade my PC audio tomorrow w/ 2 x audioquest cables instead
 
update #2: I finally have the chance to install the fiber optic module (the daughter board) on the PC, I also have a good quality fiber optic cable, and an audio quest L/R RCA cable to the Mobi DAC. Having all that installed, can't tell a difference from the same youtube music that I recorded vs. the cheap $2 RCA cable that I was using w/ the Sound Blaster embedded DAC.
 
guess you got your answer, and youre not an "audiophile" ;)
( i cant hear a difference either, for basic stereo anyways)
 
If you could tell a difference it means something was wrong so that's good. Cables only make a difference in high power or long-length situations, for line level/short runs if it works it works.
 
DACs have been a solved problem for a decade. Even cheap chinese dacs are more often than not measurably and audibly perfect these days. But what advantage your Schiit has over your soundcard is that it takes the audio, while it is still mostly impervious digital signal, away from the electrically noisy insides of your computer case before it is turned into analog that is very suspectible to interference.

Cables also do not make a difference. For digital the reason is simple, the signal is just data like letters in a book. For analog, when the insides if the device is a mixed jumble of metal traces on PCB and random thin copper jump cables why would a random silver coated unobtanium signal cable suddenly improve things. Speaker cables on the other hand can have a difference but only if they are too small gauge and then the cable becomes a resistor that heats up and in worst case scenario (as some guitarists have found out when accidentally used their guitar cables as speaker cable between their amps and speaker cabs) melt down and catch fire.
 
How's the embedded sound module of this Asus Z890 Apex motherboard, compares to the old Sound Blaster ZxR?

https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-maximus/rog-maximus-z890-apex/spec/

and this is the specification of the old ZxR:

https://www.legitreviews.com/creative-sound-blaster-zxr-sound-card-review_155706
 
The ZxR still has better SNR on paper. I'd compare both yourself if possible, and take into account if you use any features of the creative software suite or not.
 
okay, thank you, I really appreciate that. I am just spec. out all aspect of this motherboard before I buy it in Xmas
 
