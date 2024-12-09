For the old Sound Blaster ZxR SB1510, can you connect the Optical Out to Schiit Modi?

Happy Hopping said: but that DAC from the ZXR can't be better than Schiit's Modi, can it? Click to expand...

DACs are a very mature technology at this point, and have been for a while. The ZxR uses the Burr-Brown PCM1794 which is an incredibly good DAC. The Modi Multibit 2 uses the AD5547 which is a great DAC also, but it's been around since at least 2008, so it's not the result of some amazing new technology that would automatically make it better than your older high-end soundcard. I still use an X-Fi Titanium HD in my music stereo, upgraded with discrete Burson opamps. It uses the PCM1794 also and it still sounds wonderful.I think it's more important to find a DAC that you like rather than worrying about which one is better on paper. I would encourage you to give them an honest comparison with your own ears. You might be surprised at the result.Ultimately though, the biggestadvantage of an external DAC is the ability to isolate the digital to analog conversion from external sources of interference. A PC is a electrically noisy environment, especially if we're talking about a high-end gaming PC. When I had my X-Fi Titanium HD in my main computer, I always had background noise that was obviously coming from my computer. It would even change pitch as I moved my mouse. Using an external DAC connected via optical provided the isolation I needed from my electrically noisy computer. But background noise with a soundcard isn't a guarantee either. When I moved my X-Fi Titanium HD into my dedicated music-stereo computer, which doesn't even have a discrete GPU and has no other major components near the soundcard, I get no unwanted background noise.