For the old Sound Blaster ZxR SB1510, can you connect the Optical Out to Schiit Modi?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 8,155
https://uk.creative.com/p/sound-blaster/sound-blaster-zxr
so this is the old sound card I am using (see link above)
currently, I connect a cheap 3.5mm line out jack cable, to the Red / White (Left / Right) of my powered speaker, this is just a cheap $2 cable
But this card does have a daughter board that has Optical Out
I just got a Schiit Modi as a Xmas gift.
What's the best way to do this? Should I connect the Optical Out of the sound blaster to the Optical input of the Modi
https://www.schiit.com/products/modi-multibit-2
and from there, get some better cable to connect to the left / right channel from the Modi to the powered speaker?
please help
so this is the old sound card I am using (see link above)
currently, I connect a cheap 3.5mm line out jack cable, to the Red / White (Left / Right) of my powered speaker, this is just a cheap $2 cable
But this card does have a daughter board that has Optical Out
I just got a Schiit Modi as a Xmas gift.
What's the best way to do this? Should I connect the Optical Out of the sound blaster to the Optical input of the Modi
https://www.schiit.com/products/modi-multibit-2
and from there, get some better cable to connect to the left / right channel from the Modi to the powered speaker?
please help