For the life of me, I can NOT find this part. . Please help!

This is for an MSI X570 Unify motherboard. I for the life of me can not find the HCD89680 T2202 LCD numerical display, Or the HCD89680 T2133 LCD numerical display. I have no idea where to find one. I have tried the CL3621BH numerical display from Amazon BUT had to bend the pins to fit in the holes as the CL32621BH was a little bit taller. However it posted a display but ended up with one side of the display not working and on the other side, not all LCD sectors were working. (Which is not the picture of the display working below). The pictures of the all black LCD displays are the ones I need. The black one with white sides is the new one I tried that didn't work properly. If anyone had any help as to where to find one, like resources, vendors, stores or online stores. Please let me know. I thought this would have been an easy find but it's not. Any help is much appreciated. TIA.