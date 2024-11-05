For the first time ever, AMD outsells Intel in the datacenter space

erek
Interesting
"It is noteworthy that Intel's flagship 128-core Xeon 6980P 'Granite Rapids' processor costs $17,800, making it the company's most expensive standard CPU ever. By contrast, AMD's most expensive 96-core EPYC 6979P processor costs $11,805. If demand for Intel's Xeon 6900-series processors remains high and the company can supply these CPUs in decent volumes, then Intel's datacenter revenue will likely get back on track and surpass AMD's datacenter sales. However, Intel still has to ramp up production of its Granite Rapids products.
While both Intel and AMD now earn around $3-3.5 billion per quarter selling datacenter CPUs, Nvidia earns much more from its datacenter GPUs and networking chips, which are required to make AI processors work in concert in datacenters. In fact, sales of Nvidia's networking products totaled $3.668 billion in the company's second quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, compute GPU sales reached $22.604 billion in Q2 FY2025, which far surpasses the combined sales of Intel and AMD datacenter hardware. Altogether, Nvidia sold nearly $42 billion worth of AI and HPC GPUs in the first half of this year, and it is likely that the company will sell even more datacenter processors in the second half."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...er-amd-outsells-intel-in-the-datacenter-space
