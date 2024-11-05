  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
For the first time ever, AMD outsells Intel in the datacenter space

Interesting

"It is noteworthy that Intel's flagship 128-core Xeon 6980P 'Granite Rapids' processor costs $17,800, making it the company's most expensive standard CPU ever. By contrast, AMD's most expensive 96-core EPYC 6979P processor costs $11,805. If demand for Intel's Xeon 6900-series processors remains high and the company can supply these CPUs in decent volumes, then Intel's datacenter revenue will likely get back on track and surpass AMD's datacenter sales. However, Intel still has to ramp up production of its Granite Rapids products.



While both Intel and AMD now earn around $3-3.5 billion per quarter selling datacenter CPUs, Nvidia earns much more from its datacenter GPUs and networking chips, which are required to make AI processors work in concert in datacenters. In fact, sales of Nvidia's networking products totaled $3.668 billion in the company's second quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, compute GPU sales reached $22.604 billion in Q2 FY2025, which far surpasses the combined sales of Intel and AMD datacenter hardware. Altogether, Nvidia sold nearly $42 billion worth of AI and HPC GPUs in the first half of this year, and it is likely that the company will sell even more datacenter processors in the second half."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...er-amd-outsells-intel-in-the-datacenter-space
 
I've been predicting this to my coworkers for some time. They have been skeptical, but now the trend has come to fruition. Intel over AMD in the datacenter is a hard sell right now, and as more servers get retired, this trend will only accelerate.
 
Wow, last time I priced AMD vs Intel datacenter procs was when Rome was coming out, and it was just as ridiculous. I'm surprised Intel still hasn't gotten more competitive with their prices, worse performance and higher price, wonder why they are losing marketshare.....
 
zerogg said:
Wow, last time I priced AMD vs Intel datacenter procs was when Rome was coming out, and it was just as ridiculous. I'm surprised Intel still hasn't gotten more competitive with their prices, worse performance and higher price, wonder why they are losing marketshare.....
Intel has relied on inertia and out-of-touch managers in charge of purchasing for the better part of a decade. Same with my work, I only started forcing through quotes for Epyc systems in the past year after higher-ups could no longer muster justification for slower and/or 1 generation older Intel kit vs faster, new Epyc builds for the same price. AMD wipes the floor with intel in compute density, power efficiency, and performance at just about any price point right now.
 
SamuelL421 said:
Intel has relied on inertia and out-of-touch managers in charge of purchasing for the better part of a decade. Same with my work, I only started forcing through quotes for Epyc systems in the past year after higher-ups could no longer muster justification for slower and/or 1 generation older Intel kit vs faster, new Epyc builds for the same price. AMD wipes the floor with intel in compute density, power efficiency, and performance at just about any price point right now.
Yet Dell and Lenovo are still pushing those Intel chips so very hard.
 
In $ it was probably already quite close for AMD, it was only in units that Intel still had a significantly lead I think.
 
LukeTbk said:
In $ it was probably already quite close for AMD, it was only in units that Intel still had a significantly lead I think.
Not to split hairs, but I thjink the real story here is how AMD has been successful in a market that was once completely dominated by Intel. And if Intel keeps screwing up, then AMD will only improve it's position.

To be clear I am an AMD loyalist, but not a fanboy. My current GPU is an NVidiia 3060 Ti.
 
Randall Stephens said:
I’m annoyed how much the tech pcs at work are Intel hot garbage.
Not like the AMD business options are much better.

At sub 65w you are basically coming up even minor trades here and there but CPU isn’t the limiting factor there.
 
Lakados said:
Not like the AMD business options are much better.

At sub 65w you are basically coming up even minor trades here and there but CPU isn’t the limiting factor there.
I know you're not going to see these in corporate America (and I assume not in corporate Canada, either) but these Chinese Ryzen mini PCs are crazy good, and they basically all come with 2 DIMMS, unlike crappy Dell and HP models.
 
philb2 said:
Maybe those two companies will have their "Intel moment."
Lenovo is getting a lot of big orders from what i hear, My company is putting big money with Lenovo hardware , just last month we put an order for 9 sr950 v3 8u (8 intel cpus and 12TB ram) , they are also taking a lot of business from IBM mainframes/power system
 
1_rick said:
I know you're not going to see these in corporate America (and I assume not in corporate Canada, either) but these Chinese Ryzen mini PCs are crazy good, and they basically all come with 2 DIMMS, unlike crappy Dell and HP models.
Yeah I’ve looked at the Minisforum units and stuff and they seem fine. But in the form factor with a like for like comparison the AMD and Intel options balance out, maybe the AMD is 5-10% better on paper under a 100% sustained system load until it bounces off the thermal limit. But those little systems and laptops aren’t used that way, at least not here. It’s rare for any of them to be topping over 40% GPU/GPU unless it’s doing installs or updates, and when they do it’s burst not sustained. So the difference works out to 3-5 seconds of a load bar once every couple of months.
 
"AMD Captures 28.7% Desktop Market Share in Q3 2024, Intel Maintains Lead

by AleksandarK Today, 05:41
According to the market research firm Mercury Research, the desktop CPU market has witnessed a remarkable transformation, with AMD seizing a substantial 28.7% market share in Q3 of 2024—a giant leap since the launch of the original Zen architecture in 2017. This 5.7 percentage point surge from the previous quarter is a testament to the company's continuous innovation against the long-standing industry leader, Intel. Their year-over-year growth of nearly ten percentage points, fueled by the success of their Ryzen 7000 and 9000 series processors, starkly contrasts Intel's Raptor Lake processors, which encountered technical hurdles like stability issues. AMD's revenue share soared by 8.5 percentage points, indicating robust performance in premium processor segments. Intel, witnessing a decline in its desktop market share to 71.3%, attributes this shift to inventory adjustments rather than competitive pressure and still holds the majority."

1731173062693.png
 
What seems crazy to most... is Intel could still technically be #1 and still be flirting with bankruptcy, or more likely hostile takeover territory. Being a public company is a double edged sword. If your small and scrappy you can survive limping years if investors are confident in an overall direction. The flip side is you can still have 60-70% market share, however if that is down from 80-90% on only a few years... investors may have no confidence and bail.

Intel has 1 or 2 quarters to at least flat line this trend. I honestly don't see how they can. The Zen5 parts AMD is about to ramp up are just too good. Intel really needed AMD to take the foot of the gas for a generation at least. Investors are not exactly known to be well educated tech nerds. Rumors are strong Nvidia is going to launch their consumer gaming APUs as early as this time next year. Intel is going to have to worry about pre hype for that maybe more then they have to worry about the shipping part. (or another few % points of server market losses) If Nvidia starts hyping their entry to the consumer laptop space... and server is still showing the same decline trend. The hostile takeover chances explode. To me it lookes like '25 is the year Intel either merges with or becomes a division of another player.

Ironoically I think a bunch of choices Pat has made have made it much more doable and likely for a buyout. The fabs have been detangled from Intel proper and can easily be spun off. Taking the US gov Chips money... rather then saving Intel as they are too big to fail. Might make it more likely the US gov backs a takeover by the right well managed player. Intel made them a major investor and they are getting impatient. Layoffs, I mean they didn't have a lot of choice but to reduce staffing... it does however make it easier for someone to absorb Intel. Intel already has a plan to reudce staffing 15% to save 10 billion in '25... a new owner that needs capital investment from the street to complete a sale already has a pre prepared roadmap for cost reduction. Big investment funds love staff reduction roadmaps. Staff reductions are a great way to achieve short term stock gains. A take over player could get big investment behind them, simply saying we are going to continue Intels 15% reduction... and add another 15% in staff redundency liquidation past that.

I hope Intel pulls through, I saw this down turn coming for Intel. Really though I didn't see it going south as fast as it has. I figured Pat would leave a mess for the next CEO... I didn't actually believe he would be the last Intel CEO. I don't see how they sell enough of their new server parts, espeically with the refusal to adjust pricing to keep the trend lines from continuing. Intel server is looking more and more like IBM. IBM after screwing up was able to morph into highly niche markets, I don't see Intel surviving to get to that point.
 
Retailers quietly slash prices of AMD's and Intel's latest EPYC and Xeon CPUs by up to 50% — inexplicable price drops left unexplained​

News
By Anton Shilov published 14 hours ago
Let the price war begin?

AMD's 1kU prices and Intel's RCPs are prices for their direct customers buying in batches of 1,000 units. In general, these are benchmarks, not fixed retail prices. Real-world prices depend on many factors, including negotiated contracts, order sizes, and distributor channel incentives, among other things, so it's quite common for large cloud service providers (CSPs) or OEMs to get their CPUs below list prices.

Retail is another matter, though. For now, we could see two possible reasons why brand-new server CPUs are available below their list prices.

Intel and AMD are in fierce competition for data center market share, which may drive prices well below official RCPs. Intel had to slash Xeon 6 pricing to stay relevant against AMD's higher-core-count EPYC 9005 CPUs earlier this year, while AMD discounts to prevent hyperscalers and enterprises from defaulting to Intel, which still dominates server chip sales. This head-to-head pressure could force distributors and retailers to undercut list prices, making high-end CPUs far cheaper in the open market.

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ops-left-unexplained#xenforo-comments-3885203
 
