For the first time ever, AMD outsells Intel in the datacenter space

What seems crazy to most... is Intel could still technically be #1 and still be flirting with bankruptcy, or more likely hostile takeover territory. Being a public company is a double edged sword. If your small and scrappy you can survive limping years if investors are confident in an overall direction. The flip side is you can still have 60-70% market share, however if that is down from 80-90% on only a few years... investors may have no confidence and bail.



Intel has 1 or 2 quarters to at least flat line this trend. I honestly don't see how they can. The Zen5 parts AMD is about to ramp up are just too good. Intel really needed AMD to take the foot of the gas for a generation at least. Investors are not exactly known to be well educated tech nerds. Rumors are strong Nvidia is going to launch their consumer gaming APUs as early as this time next year. Intel is going to have to worry about pre hype for that maybe more then they have to worry about the shipping part. (or another few % points of server market losses) If Nvidia starts hyping their entry to the consumer laptop space... and server is still showing the same decline trend. The hostile takeover chances explode. To me it lookes like '25 is the year Intel either merges with or becomes a division of another player.



Ironoically I think a bunch of choices Pat has made have made it much more doable and likely for a buyout. The fabs have been detangled from Intel proper and can easily be spun off. Taking the US gov Chips money... rather then saving Intel as they are too big to fail. Might make it more likely the US gov backs a takeover by the right well managed player. Intel made them a major investor and they are getting impatient. Layoffs, I mean they didn't have a lot of choice but to reduce staffing... it does however make it easier for someone to absorb Intel. Intel already has a plan to reudce staffing 15% to save 10 billion in '25... a new owner that needs capital investment from the street to complete a sale already has a pre prepared roadmap for cost reduction. Big investment funds love staff reduction roadmaps. Staff reductions are a great way to achieve short term stock gains. A take over player could get big investment behind them, simply saying we are going to continue Intels 15% reduction... and add another 15% in staff redundency liquidation past that.



I hope Intel pulls through, I saw this down turn coming for Intel. Really though I didn't see it going south as fast as it has. I figured Pat would leave a mess for the next CEO... I didn't actually believe he would be the last Intel CEO. I don't see how they sell enough of their new server parts, espeically with the refusal to adjust pricing to keep the trend lines from continuing. Intel server is looking more and more like IBM. IBM after screwing up was able to morph into highly niche markets, I don't see Intel surviving to get to that point.