For the 96% who failed to get a 3080

What are you planning to do?

  • Keep Pressing F5

    Votes: 9 34.6%

  • Hold out for 20GB models

    Votes: 3 11.5%

  • Hold out for 3090 release

    Votes: 3 11.5%

  • Wait for Navi and re-evaluate

    Votes: 17 65.4%

  • Move to console

    Votes: 1 3.8%
  • Total voters
    26
PhaseNoise

PhaseNoise

2[H]4U
Joined
May 11, 2005
Messages
3,030
F5. F5. F5. F5. F5....

Option F) Shrug, and note the 1080ti does still actually work pretty well.
 
Last edited:
DooKey

DooKey

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 25, 2001
Messages
9,232
I'll keep trying until I get something. Spend a couple of hours a day till it happens.

The rest of the time I'll be gaming on my 2080 Ti.
 
grifter_66

grifter_66

Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2005
Messages
712
I'm sure I'll get my hands on one before the big Navi announcement,

If a 20GB model is announced before I get my hands on the 10GB model I'll wait but I highly doubt that will happen.

No interest in the 3090 at that price point.

I still doubt that AMD will release something competitive to the 3080.

I was always going to buy a PS5 and 3080 so nothing changes there.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Epos7
like this
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
7,830
I think I'm gonna wait a little while. My 2070 ain't exactly a slouch especially at 1080p. This kinda forces me to wait and see what the 3070 can do too. Hell it might turn out that that's the card for me, especially at nearly half the price.
 
S

Spun Ducky

Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
650
Nothing, my gtx 1080 egpu and rtx 2060 in the gaming laptop are far more than I need. Most the games when I rarely play are 15 years old so 4k 60 fps is effortless even with these cards. I will be keep an eye out for the AMD release out of curiosity. So if I ever decide to do another tower that isn't work related I know what to buy.
 
E

Epos7

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
447
Disappointed I didn't get one, but on the bright side I now have more time to learn about the differences between the various cards and whether any water blocks will be feasible on the FE.
 
A

alxlwson

You Know Where I Live
Joined
Aug 25, 2013
Messages
7,350
Epos7 said:
Disappointed I didn't get one, but on the bright side I now have more time to learn about the differences between the various cards and whether any water blocks will be feasible on the FE.
Click to expand...
EK has already said FE block incoming
 
  • Like
Reactions: Epos7
like this
A

arestavo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 25, 2013
Messages
1,483
I'm seriously considering waiting for Big Navi to drop and see what, if any, Nvidia's response will be (20GB cards, 3080 Ti, etc).

Because this paper launch was a friggen shit show.
 
R

RamonGTP

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 9, 2005
Messages
8,082
To clarify and keep the thread and relevant as possible. This is or the folks to tried but failed to get a 3080. If you didn't try or don't intend to get a 3080, no need to post that what you have is perfect for you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top