For the 96% who failed to get a 3080

I think I'm gonna wait a little while. My 2070 ain't exactly a slouch especially at 1080p. This kinda forces me to wait and see what the 3070 can do too. Hell it might turn out that that's the card for me, especially at nearly half the price.
Nothing, my gtx 1080 egpu and rtx 2060 in the gaming laptop are far more than I need. Most the games when I rarely play are 15 years old so 4k 60 fps is effortless even with these cards. I will be keep an eye out for the AMD release out of curiosity. So if I ever decide to do another tower that isn't work related I know what to buy.
To clarify and keep the thread and relevant as possible. This is or the folks to tried but failed to get a 3080. If you didn't try or don't intend to get a 3080, no need to post that what you have is perfect for you.