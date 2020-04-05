For Sale/Trade thread, lots of parts

All prices are shipped unless otherwise stated. All prices are open to negotiation/trade. Only thing I'm really looking for right now is a 1060 or P2000 for Plex Transcoding, otherwise hit me up.



PowerColor Red Devil RX480 - AXRX 480 8GBD5-2DH/OC - $100 shipped



MSI 270oc - $55 shipped



Intel 3770's (have 3x) - $70 shipped/each, all for $200



Gigabyte GA-F2A88X-D3H - $50 shipped



AMD A6-6400k - $20 shipped (or $5 w/ above mobo)



Asrock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming-ITX/ac - $100 shipped



Asrock B85M-ITX - $45 shipped



Intel i5-4570 - $30 ($15 w/ above mobo)



Corsair DDR3 16gb Kit (CMZ16GX3M4A1600C9B) - $40 shipped



Mushkin DDR3 4gb Kit (996782) - $15 shipped



Crucial 4gb DDR3 1600 (CT512648D160B) x2 - $30 shipped



Ballistix Sport 4gb DDR3 1600 - bls4g3d1609ds1s00 - $15 shipped



Kingston HyperX DDR3 1333 2gb (2x1gb) - $15 shipped





I'll add pictures as uploads happen. Make me offers on multiple items.