For Sale/Trade thread, lots of parts, Ubiquiti

All prices are shipped unless otherwise stated. All prices are open to negotiation/trade. Only thing I'm really looking for right now is a 1060 or P2000 for Plex Transcoding, otherwise hit me up.

New items added.

Brand New Ubiquiti USW-Pro-24 Switch - $350 shipped
https://store.ui.com/collections/unifi-network-routing-switching/products/usw-pro-24

Found another 16gb DDR3 Kit (G-Skill Ares - F3-1333C9D-16GAO) - $65 shipped
Mushkin DDR3 4gb Kit (996782) - $15 shipped

Crucial 4gb DDR3 1600 (CT512648D160B) x2 - $30 shipped - sold

Hynix 4gb DDR3 10600u - $15 shipped

Ballistix Sport 4gb DDR3 1600 - bls4g3d1609ds1s00 - $15 shipped

Kingston HyperX DDR3 1333 2gb (2x1gb) - $15 shipped

Found another pair of Dimms

Micron DDR3 2x4gb (MT8JTF51264AZ-1G6E1) - $30 shipped


MSI 270oc - $55 shipped - SOLD

Asrock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming-ITX/ac - $100 shipped - SOLD

Intel 3770's (have 3x) - $70 shipped/each, all for $200 - 3 sold

Broke down some more systems, have a few more I7-3770's available. $70/each or make an offer for multiples. - SOLD

PowerColor Red Devil RX480 - AXRX 480 8GBD5-2DH/OC - $100 shipped - sold
Gigabyte GA-F2A88X-D3H - $50 shipped - sold
AMD A6-6400k - $20 shipped (or $5 w/ above mobo) - sold
Asrock B85M-ITX - $45 shipped - sold
Intel i5-4570 - $30 ($15 w/ above mobo) - sold
Corsair DDR3 16gb Kit (CMZ16GX3M4A1600C9B) - $40 shipped - sold
Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/40913/to

Google Pay preferred, BTC accepted, Cash and USPS MO as well.
 
