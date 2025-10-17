the_real_7
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2007
- Messages
- 1,428
For Sale: Synology DS1520+ NAS – Like New, Fully Loaded!Specs & Features:
- Synology DS1520+ (5-Bay NAS) — like new, includes original box
- Intel Quad-Core Processor with integrated GPU — perfect for Plex, remote access, or personal cloud server
- 1 x Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD — used as cache drive for lightning-fast performance
- 1 x 2.5GbE Network Adapter — for high-speed data transfer
- 5 x WD White Label 16TB EMFZ Drives (like new)
- 3 drives configured in RAID 5 (for performance and redundancy)
- 2 drives in cold storage setup (for offsite backup flexibility)
Like new — no buff marks or scratches, clean and meticulously cared for. Includes the original box and packaging.
Perfect for:
Plex media server, home lab, small business data storage, or secure personal cloud backup solution.
Asking Price:
For Sale $1,500— fair market range $1,300 – $1,700 depending on configuration.
Local pickup preferred, or buyer pays actual shipping cost (insured and tracked).
Payment & Shipping Details:
Preferred Payment: Zelle
PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+98 / 0 / 0)
Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
Shipping included unless otherwise noted
Local pickup available in Miami
Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.