the_real_7

the_real_7

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Sep 10, 2007
Messages
1,428

🧠 For Sale: Synology DS1520+ NAS – Like New, Fully Loaded!

💻 Specs & Features:
  • Synology DS1520+ (5-Bay NAS)like new, includes original box
  • Intel Quad-Core Processor with integrated GPU — perfect for Plex, remote access, or personal cloud server
  • 1 x Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD — used as cache drive for lightning-fast performance
  • 1 x 2.5GbE Network Adapter — for high-speed data transfer
🧱 Drives Included:
  • 5 x WD White Label 16TB EMFZ Drives (like new)
    • 3 drives configured in RAID 5 (for performance and redundancy)
    • 2 drives in cold storage setup (for offsite backup flexibility)
📦 Condition:
Like new — no buff marks or scratches, clean and meticulously cared for. Includes the original box and packaging.
🔥 Perfect for:
Plex media server, home lab, small business data storage, or secure personal cloud backup solution.

💰 Asking Price:
For Sale $1,500— fair market range $1,300 – $1,700 depending on configuration.
Local pickup preferred, or buyer pays actual shipping cost (insured and tracked).

Payment & Shipping Details:
💰 Preferred Payment: Zelle
💳 PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
🔄 Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
🔥 Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+98 / 0 / 0)
📦 Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
🚚 Shipping included unless otherwise noted
📍 Local pickup available in Miami

Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.
