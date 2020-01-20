For Sale Slingbox SB500

For Sale - Macbook Air -- Slingbox SB500

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2430

I have a mid 2012 13" Macbook Air for sale

SOLD

I have a Slingbox SB500 for sale.

Works great, has power supply, cables(no HDMI) and remote.

$110 plus shipping

20200120_154035-L.jpg


20200120_154247-L.jpg


20200120_154150-L.jpg


20200120_154256-L.jpg
 

On the Macbook, Catalina is the latest, and this laptop supports it, I never upgraded it to it due to some of the older 32bit programs not running on it but it can be upgraded for free.

Morning bump by the way :)
 
