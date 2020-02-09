For Sale - Slate Grey Cerebus chassis & extras

US$350 + shipping (from Colorado, United States - Zip Code 81501)Slate Grey Cerebus (mITX, mDTX, & mATX motherboard compatibility)Windowed side panelSolid backside panelBlack perforated top panelBlack handleInternal SFX PSU mountingStandard hinged side bracketIncludes optional top bracket for mounting dual 120mm slim fansNoctua NF-A9 PWM fan w/ black fan grillNoctua NF-A12x15 PWM fan w/ black fan grillPower switch wiring has been sleeved - black braidedDemciflex dust filters - full set for any configuration (excepting bottom filter)Assorted PSlate custom cables - Black / Gunmetal / CrimsonFirst set of cables (24-pin mobo & 8-pin EPS) was shaped for PSU facing in, which was wrong, and SATA power was too short, PCIe was fine (8-pin + 6-pin, combed together)Second set was correct, will fit for Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact mDTX motherboard...Both sets are shown & will be included...Almost US$500 of product, asking US$350 + shipping, I still have original box & foam inserts for the chassis to ship in...