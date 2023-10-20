For Sale: QTY. 13 x Mitsubishi 100GB BD-R BDXL 4x speed, Brand New, $80

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,693
The 1st box is sealed with QTY 10 of 100GB BD-R.
The 2nd box was open by me, with 3 left, these remaining QTY 3 is brand new, I never open it. You can see the wrapping of the 2nd box from the photo. So these QTY 3 remaining are open box, still in brand new condition.
Alternatively, you can just buy the sealed box of QTY 10 if you don't feel comfortable w / the remaining 3
$80+shipping
The 2nd box was open by me, with 3 left, these remaining QTY 3 is brand new, I never open it. You can see the wrapping of the 2nd box from the photo. So these QTY 3 remaining are open box, still in brand new condition.
Alternatively, you can just buy the sealed box of QTY 10 if you don't feel comfortable w / the remaining 3
$80+shipping