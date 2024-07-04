For Sale or Trade: Several Computer and Server combos

LFaWolf
Aug 7, 2016
1,430
Shipping - USPS Ground or UPS Ground
Payment - PayPal F&F, Zelle, or Venmo
Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Local Zip is 94539. Local Pickup is welcome and I will give considerable discount since these are heavy to ship. We can talk about price in PM.
Combo 1: *** PENDING ***
Motherboard: ASUS RAMPAGE IV BLACK EDITION, all accessories included but no original box
https://www.asus.com/us/supportonly/rampage_iv_black_edition/helpdesk_knowledge/
https://www.newegg.com/asus-rog-rampage-iv-black-edition/p/N82E16813132053
CPU: Intel 4930k
Memory: 32GB Kingston HyperX 2400MHz, a kit of 4x8GB.
https://www.kingston.com/datasheets/khx24c11t3k4_32x.pdf
GPU: MSI GTX 680 Lightning
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/N680GTX_Lightning/Specification
Storage: Seagate 240GB SSD
CPU Cooler: Prolimatech Megahalems
Price: $150 shipped.
My backup gaming machine until I upgraded during Covid and it has been sitting there. My favorite motherboard of all time plus the fastest DDR3 memory that you can find! Just add a PSU and a case and it is ready to go. I have 2 more of the same board but they are brand new so this one needs to go!
Combo 2:
Motherboard: ASUS RAMPAGE IV EXTREME, only the I/O shield is included. I might have the rest of the accessories but I will need to look
https://www.asus.com/us/supportonly/rampage_iv_extreme/helpdesk_knowledge/
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813131802
CPU: Intel 4930k
Memory: Your choice of 32GB Kingston HyperX 2400MHz, a kit of 4x8GB, or 64GB Patriot 1600MHz DDR3, 8x8GB
GPU: Zotac GTX 680 AMP!
https://www.zotac.com/af/product/graphics_card/gtx-680-amp
Storage: Seagate 240GB SSD
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master V6 GT
Price: $110 shipped.
Combo 3:
Motherboard: ASUS X79 DELUXE, all accessories included but no original box
https://www.asus.com/us/supportonly/x79-deluxe/helpdesk_knowledge/
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813132047
CPU: Intel 3930k
Memory: 32GB Corsair Vengeance (Blue) 1600MHz DDR3, 8x4GB
GPU: EVGA GTX 650 ti
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=9d5db787-4654-4a24-80e8-2d7d4cacad2d
Storage: Seagate 240GB SSD
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO
Price: $70 shipped.
Combo 4:
Motherboard: 2x BRAND NEW ASRock EP2C602 SSI EEB Server Motherboard Dual LGA 2011. One of the outer boxes was damaged but the board is still factory zip tied to the board.
https://www.asrockrack.com/general/productdetail.asp?Model=EP2C602#Specifications
https://www.newegg.com/asrock-ep2c6...series/p/N82E16813157352?Item=N82E16813157352
CPU: 2x Intel E5-2670 and 2x Intel E5-2609
Memory: 128GB, 16x of 8GB ECC DDR3 Memory
GPU: Pick 2, or if I can fit all 3 in the box. Sapphire HD 7750, EVGA GT 710, EVGA GTX 750 1GB
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/sapphire-hd-7750-oc.b652
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=d8777127-2deb-4c87-bd5a-7532e6f8a6f5
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=321254ae-37d4-4608-bb91-c34d10e47244
Storage: OCZ and Patriot 240GB SSDs
CPU Cooler: 2x Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO. If I can fit more, I will include more.
Price: $225 shipped.
These are Brand New sealed. Backup servers but the Dell that we have is just rock solid. Upgraded and the Dell is now the backup so these are no longer needed. Heavy to ship. I may consider breaking these into 2x combos but the E5-2609 is just good enough as backup CPUs.
Also,
4x Corsair Vengeance DDR3L 4x8GB kits -
$30 each kit, $55 for 2, $100 for all 4.
PSUs: (Almost new) OCZ 850W Gold PSU, EVGA GQ 650 PSU can be included if I can fit them in the box for the combo that you choose
Pictures -
View: https://imgur.com/a/3ybjky7
Trade:
Items I want - mechanical keyboard, strongly prefer full size and brown switch. RTX 2060 Founders, RTX 2060 Super Founders. DDR4 memory. Z490/Z590, AM4 or Windows 11 compatible components. Amazon gift cards.
Items I don't want - Power Supply. GPUs not listed. Computer cases. Mouse. Headphones. Phones. Monitors. CPU Coolers. non-Windows 11 compatible hardware.
I am trying to get money to buy some DDR4 memory so the preference is to sell them, but if you got something interesting to trade, PM me.
Last edited: