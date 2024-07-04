For Sale or Trade: Several Computer and Server combos

Motherboard: ASUS RAMPAGE IV BLACK EDITION, all accessories included but no original boxCPU: Intel 4930kMemory: 32GB Kingston HyperX 2400MHz, a kit of 4x8GB.GPU: MSI GTX 680 LightningStorage: Seagate 240GB SSDCPU Cooler: Prolimatech MegahalemsPrice: $150 shipped.My backup gaming machine until I upgraded during Covid and it has been sitting there. My favorite motherboard of all time plus the fastest DDR3 memory that you can find! Just add a PSU and a case and it is ready to go. I have 2 more of the same board but they are brand new so this one needs to go!Motherboard: ASUS RAMPAGE IV EXTREME, only the I/O shield is included. I might have the rest of the accessories but I will need to lookCPU: Intel 4930kMemory: Your choice of 32GB Kingston HyperX 2400MHz, a kit of 4x8GB, or 64GB Patriot 1600MHz DDR3, 8x8GBGPU: Zotac GTX 680 AMP!Storage: Seagate 240GB SSDCPU Cooler: Cooler Master V6 GTPrice: $110 shipped.Motherboard: ASUS X79 DELUXE, all accessories included but no original boxCPU: Intel 3930kMemory: 32GB Corsair Vengeance (Blue) 1600MHz DDR3, 8x4GBGPU: EVGA GTX 650 tiStorage: Seagate 240GB SSDCPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVOPrice: $70 shipped.Motherboard: 2x BRAND NEW ASRock EP2C602 SSI EEB Server Motherboard Dual LGA 2011. One of the outer boxes was damaged but the board is still factory zip tied to the board.CPU: 2x Intel E5-2670 and 2x Intel E5-2609Memory: 128GB, 16x of 8GB ECC DDR3 MemoryGPU: Pick 2, or if I can fit all 3 in the box. Sapphire HD 7750, EVGA GT 710, EVGA GTX 750 1GBStorage: OCZ and Patriot 240GB SSDsCPU Cooler: 2x Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO. If I can fit more, I will include more.Price: $225 shipped.These are Brand New sealed. Backup servers but the Dell that we have is just rock solid. Upgraded and the Dell is now the backup so these are no longer needed. Heavy to ship. I may consider breaking these into 2x combos but the E5-2609 is just good enough as backup CPUs.Also,4x Corsair Vengeance DDR3L 4x8GB kits -$30 each kit, $55 for 2, $100 for all 4.PSUs: (Almost new) OCZ 850W Gold PSU, EVGA GQ 650 PSU can be included if I can fit them in the box for the combo that you chooseItems I want - mechanical keyboard, strongly prefer full size and brown switch. RTX 2060 Founders, RTX 2060 Super Founders. DDR4 memory. Z490/Z590, AM4 or Windows 11 compatible components. Amazon gift cards.Items I don't want - Power Supply. GPUs not listed. Computer cases. Mouse. Headphones. Phones. Monitors. CPU Coolers. non-Windows 11 compatible hardware.I am trying to get money to buy some DDR4 memory so the preference is to sell them, but if you got something interesting to trade, PM me.