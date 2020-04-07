For sale or Trade: i7-7740X LGA-2066 CPU from RMA - Open Box with warranty

I bought an i7-7740x from retail store in July 2019 and it was DOA. I RMA it and Intel sent me a new CPU in retail box. I opened the box to make sure everything is intact. It was never used or mounted. It still has 2 years of warranty from Intel. I bought another CPU during that time so I have no use for this anymore. Smoke/pet/Covid-19 free home.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Method of Payment: Paypal only.
Shipping: USPS Priority Mail Small Flat Rate Box
Item for Sale and Link to Item: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...series-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-50-ghz.html
Price: $250 or trade for DDR4 memory or NVMe drives, or PM me what you have.
Edit: Will include a brand new free tube of Noctua NT-H1 Thermal Paste.
Images:
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Method of Payment: Paypal only.
Shipping: USPS Priority Mail Small Flat Rate Box
Item for Sale and Link to Item: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...series-processor-8m-cache-up-to-4-50-ghz.html
Price: $250 or trade for DDR4 memory or NVMe drives, or PM me what you have.
Edit: Will include a brand new free tube of Noctua NT-H1 Thermal Paste.
Images:
Last edited: