For sale or Trade: i7-7740X LGA-2066 CPU from RMA - Open Box with warranty

I bought an i7-7740x from retail store in July 2019 and it was DOA. I RMA it and Intel sent me a new CPU in retail box. I opened the box to make sure everything is intact. It was never used or mounted. It still has 2 years of warranty from Intel. I bought another CPU during that time so I have no use for this anymore. Smoke/pet/Covid-19 free home.Paypal only.USPS Priority Mail Small Flat Rate Box$250 or trade for DDR4 memory or NVMe drives, or PM me what you have.Edit: Will include a brand new free tube of Noctua NT-H1 Thermal Paste.