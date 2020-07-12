the_real_7
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2007
- Messages
- 1,229
For Sale: Nintendo Switch Cartridge's bundle
I'm switching my game collection to digital so I'm selling Nintendo Switch Cartridge's. as a bundle Shipped $100.00
The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild
Donkey Kong Country™: Tropical Freeze
Mega Man 11
Monster Jam: Crush It!
Cars 3: Driven to Win
Staple 32 GB SD card
Term of sale:
Payment : Venmo or Zelle Paypal
All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +90 -0 -0
I'm switching my game collection to digital so I'm selling Nintendo Switch Cartridge's. as a bundle Shipped $100.00
The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild
Donkey Kong Country™: Tropical Freeze
Mega Man 11
Monster Jam: Crush It!
Cars 3: Driven to Win
Staple 32 GB SD card
Term of sale:
Payment : Venmo or Zelle Paypal
All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +90 -0 -0