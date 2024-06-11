For Sale - NEW Sealed SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 SSD

satyr36

Oct 8, 2009
109
I have a new SSID I planned on using but its been sitting for a few months... may as well sell it and buy one another day... Not even close to maxing out my current storage.
135$ Shipped

processed-2AC596D2-562C-4ECC-86D7-1F3BA2506E75.jpeg

processed-A16E7D32-7486-4B84-A2DD-1F2C94702852.jpeg

Technical Details​

Summary
Hard Drive‎2 TB Solid State Hard Drive
Other Technical Details
Brand‎SAMSUNG
Series‎2TB
Item model number‎MZ-V8P2T0B
Hardware Platform‎PC, laptop
Item Weight‎0.29 ounces
Product Dimensions‎0.87 x 3.15 x 0.94 inches
Item Dimensions LxWxH‎0.87 x 3.15 x 0.94 inches
Flash Memory Size‎2
Hard Drive Interface‎NVMe
Manufacturer‎Samsung
ASIN‎B08RK2SR23
Country of Origin‎Korea, Republic of
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‎No
Date First Available‎January 6, 2021
 
Selling your ad short bro. Title says 980, but the product is a 990.
 
