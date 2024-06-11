For Sale - NEW Sealed SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 SSD

I have a new SSID I planned on using but its been sitting for a few months... may as well sell it and buy one another day... Not even close to maxing out my current storage.
135$ Shipped
Other Technical Details
Technical DetailsSummary
|Hard Drive
|2 TB Solid State Hard Drive
|Brand
|SAMSUNG
|Series
|2TB
|Item model number
|MZ-V8P2T0B
|Hardware Platform
|PC, laptop
|Item Weight
|0.29 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|0.87 x 3.15 x 0.94 inches
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|0.87 x 3.15 x 0.94 inches
|Flash Memory Size
|2
|Hard Drive Interface
|NVMe
|Manufacturer
|Samsung
|ASIN
|B08RK2SR23
|Country of Origin
|Korea, Republic of
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Date First Available
|January 6, 2021