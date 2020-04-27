For Sale NEW IN BOX Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

dr.quest

For Sale: NEW IN BOX Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

$65 plus shipping

This was purchased new by me and opened to look at it, it is new and unused.

This is some information on this mouse from Logitech:

  • Cross computer control: Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on 3 computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from 1 to the other using Logitech flow
  • Dual connectivity: Use with up to 3 Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology
  • Advanced ergonomic design: Perfectly sculpted, hand crafted shape supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable, natural position
  • Auto shift scrolling: Speed adaptive scroll wheel auto shifts on the fly from click to click to hyper fast scrolling; Wireless operating distance: 10 m
  • Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery. Rechargable battery: Upto 70 days of power on a single charge; Number of buttons: 7
20200426_181142-L.jpg

20200426_181154-L.jpg
 
