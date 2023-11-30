For Sale: Lenovo T470 Touchscreen laptop

Hello,

I am selling off my Lenovo T470 with the following specs:

I7-7600u (2 core/ 4 thread) base cpu speed 2.8Ghz/Turbo 3.9Ghz
16GB Ram
512GB NVMe SSD
Wifi works great
Has ethernet port
14" Touch screen
Battery is less than 1 year old and is the HIGH capacity version
Windows 10 Pro fresh installed and activated
Charger included
Condition is very good. Very little wear. Adult owned. Smoke free environment

Price $225 shipped in CONUS

HEAT = Burner27

Thanks for looking
