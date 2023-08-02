For Sale: JVC CD-R White Hub Inkjet Professional Use, made in Japan, part no. J-CDR-WPP-SK, 4 barrel x QTY 100 ea. $100/barrel

I am selling QTY 4 barrel of JVC, CD-R blank media, a total of 100 CD-R each per barrel, made in Japan, part no. J-CDR-WPP-SK, for $100 / barrel, see photo labelled no. 1 to 4As shown from last photo, I bought them from ebay last year. The original package is plastic shrink wrapped without the cake box. After it arrives, for better storage, I removed the shrink wrapped and put those 6 barrel of disc media in 6 empty cake box (see photo 1 to 4). So the part no. on the cake box is NOT the correct part no. for the disc, rather, the correct part no. is J-CDR-WPP-SKI bought 6, I used up 1 barrel, I have just under 5 barrel, I am selling 4 barrel, you notice on photo #3, I have a separate cake box labeled CD. If you really want to pry it off me, I suppose I can sell another QTY 50, so another 1/2 barrel if you like, that makes a total of 450 Cd-R.According to JVC / Taiyo Yuden, all their newer media are all from CMC Pro, made in Taiwan, so it's hard to get find them made in Japan anymore. I'm selling them for $100/barrel, plus air freight (with tracking and insurance), by buying from this listing, you agree on a pro-rated basis should the shipment has damage, for e.g., if there is 1 missing / damage, then I'll pay you back $1, i.e., $1 / damage (missing) disc.For those that are paranoid as to why I am selling, this is the reason (see link): I already bought 6 barrel back in 2021, I filled them up w/ 600 music Cd, then I bought these other 6 barrel in 2022, I am now totally out of shelf space to store these disc, so I have to switch to USB for my music enjoyment. I also bought some very high end professional grade storage cases from a Japanese co., if you would like to see it, post a reply here or a Private Message.