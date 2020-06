For sale: Intel DX79TO, ASUS Strix GTX 980

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to Method of Payment: PayPal Good and Services. Local Cash (94539 or 95831)Shipping: Most likely USPS Priority MailGreat Condition, lightly used, note that it only works with first gen Sandy Bridge Extreme CPUs (LGA 2011 v1) and it does not have front panel USB3 header. You can buy a PCIe USB3 card from Amazon or Newegg for $20.Price: $120 shippedNew from RMA and has been in storage for a long time. Tested to make sure it boots fine. It does not have front panel USB3 header. You can buy a PCIe USB3 card from Amazon or Newegg for $20.Price: $140 shippedno original box but in anti-static bag, $130Options if you buy the Motherboard:*** CPU ****** Memory ***4x4GB, add $308x4GB, add $50Don't buy from eBay the Chinese x79 knockoff Motherboard! Buy genuine x79 board for a great experience!