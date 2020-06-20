For sale: Intel DX79TO, ASUS P9X79, ASUS Strix GTX 980

Intel DX79TO Motherboard
Great Condition, lightly used, note that it only works with first gen Sandy Bridge Extreme CPUs (LGA 2011 v1) and it does not have front panel USB3 header. You can buy a PCIe USB3 card from Amazon or Newegg for $20.
Price: $120 shipped
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813121552
http://imgur.com/IAzj8Yo
http://imgur.com/FqrRYUi


ASUS P9X79 Motherboard
New from RMA and has been in storage for a long time. Tested to make sure it boots fine. It does not have front panel USB3 header. You can buy a PCIe USB3 card from Amazon or Newegg for $20.
Price: $140 shipped
https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/P9X79/
http://imgur.com/5PqPCGG
http://imgur.com/atDELT7

ASUS Strix GTX 980, no original box but in anti-static bag, $130
https://www.asus.com/us/Graphics-Cards/STRIXGTX980DC2OC4GD5/
http://imgur.com/5PTgk4e
http://imgur.com/7OwDjnT


Options if you buy the Motherboard:
*** CPU ***
Intel 3820, add $20
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i7-3rd-gen-core-i7-3820/p/N82E16819115229
Intel 3930k, add $40
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i7-3rd-gen-core-i7-3930k/p/N82E16819116492
http://imgur.com/c7Kba8i

*** Memory ***
Corsair Vengeance 1600MHz DDR3, 4x4GB or 8x4GB
4x4GB, add $30
8x4GB, add $50
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-8gb-240-pin-ddr3-sdram/p/N82E16820233144
http://imgur.com/l621ZxP

Kingston HyperX 1866MHz DDR3, 4x8GB, add $60
https://www.newegg.com/hyperx-8gb-240-pin-ddr3-sdram/p/N82E16820104458
http://imgur.com/ZB6ueGW

Don't buy from eBay the Chinese x79 knockoff Motherboard! Buy genuine x79 board for a great experience!
 
