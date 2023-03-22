For Sale Intel Core i5-12600K retail boxed

dr.quest
I have an Intel Core i5-12600K retail boxed for sale. Was in use on my desktop until last week and I upgraded.
Intel Core i5-12600K - Core i5 12th Gen Alder Lake 10-Core 3.7 GHz LGA 1700 125W Intel UHD Graphics 770 Desktop Processor - BX8071512600K
$190 plus shipping.
My Heatware
