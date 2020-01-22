For Sale: Google Pixel XL - $90 Shipped

Item: Google Pixel XL Mobile Phone
Model: 32GB, Unlocked (GSM & CDMA)
Color: Blue
Item Condition: excellent, no screen scratches
Item Damage: slight pink-grey discoloration present in upper speaker slot next to camera, no functional damage/defects
Packaging: original box, manuals, USB cables and adapter, Samsung charger, and soft wipe clothes
Sale Conditions: PayPal - $100 Shipped to US48 or $100 + Shipping for other locations
Shipping Origin Zip Code: 29803
Other Notes: Not rooted, bootloader locked, flashed to latest official Google Pixel XL factory image
HeatWare Profile (only positive reviews): https://www.heatware.com/u/33853/to
