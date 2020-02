For Sale: Google Pixel XL - $90 Shipped

Item: Google Pixel XL Mobile PhoneModel: 32GB, Unlocked (GSM & CDMA)Color: BlueItem Condition: excellent, no screen scratchesItem Damage: slight pink-grey discoloration present in upper speaker slot next to camera, no functional damage/defectsPackaging: original box, manuals, USB cables and adapter, Samsung charger, and soft wipe clothesSale Conditions: PayPal - $100 Shipped to US48 or $100 + Shipping for other locationsShipping Origin Zip Code: 29803Other Notes: Not rooted, bootloader locked, flashed to latest official Google Pixel XL factory imageHeatWare Profile (only positive reviews): https://www.heatware.com/u/33853/to