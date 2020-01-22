For Sale: Google Pixel XL - $120 Shipped

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by MonarchX, Jan 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM.

  1. Jan 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM #1
    MonarchX

    MonarchX Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    254
    Joined:
    Jan 23, 2014
    - Item: Google Pixel XL Mobile Phone
    - Model: 32GB, Unlocked (GSM)
    - Color: Blue
    - IMEI: XXXXXXXXXXX4609
    - Item Condition: excellent, no screen scratches
    - Item Damage: slight pink-grey discoloration present in upper speaker slot next to camera, no functional damage/defects
    - Packaging: original box, manuals, USB cables and adapter, Samsung charger, and soft wipe clothes
    - Sale Conditions: PayPal - $100 Shipped to US48 or $100 + Shipping for other locations
    - Shipping Origin Zip Code: 29803
    - Other Notes: Not rooted, bootloader locked, flashed to latest official Google Pixel XL factory image

    - Photographs:




     
    Jan 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM
  2. Jan 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM #2
    Reduced price to $110 Shipped.
     
    Jan 23, 2020 at 5:03 PM
  3. Jan 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM #3
    Reduced to $100 Shipped, but that's final.
     
  4. Jan 25, 2020 at 12:33 AM #4
    $90 Shipped and same offer on Swappa.
     
