For Sale: Google Pixel XL - $120 Shipped

- Item: Google Pixel XL Mobile Phone - Model: 32GB, Unlocked (GSM) - Color: Blue - IMEI: XXXXXXXXXXX4609 - Item Condition: excellent, no screen scratches - Item Damage: slight pink-grey discoloration present in upper speaker slot next to camera, no functional damage/defects - Packaging: original box, manuals, USB cables and adapter, Samsung charger, and soft wipe clothes - Sale Conditions: PayPal - $100 Shipped to US48 or $100 + Shipping for other locations - Shipping Origin Zip Code: 29803 - Other Notes: Not rooted, bootloader locked, flashed to latest official Google Pixel XL factory image - Photographs: