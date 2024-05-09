For Sale: Gaming PC, 7900xtx, 7800x3d, etc

Selling my PC, built 2-3 months ago. Nothing wrong with it at all just need the money elsewhere.



Trying to sell whole but will part out depending. For example, im not going to sell just the case or cables unless the GPU sells or something like that.



$2,250 shipped to USA, $2k cash deal local to st louis. Comment or DM with any questions or if you're interested in specific parts to work out price.





I also have monitor and KB for sale but those are not included in the $2k. Im not expecting to sell all of that in one but pm if interested. Anyway here's the list, let me know if any questions.



Mobo - MSI B650 MPG Edge wifi

CPU - Ryzen 7 7800x3d

GPU - Asrock 7900xtx Taichi

Ram - Teamgroup T Force Delta 32GB (2x16) DDR5 6000MHZ

M.2 - Crucial T700 2TB

PSU - SuperFlower Leadex VII XG 1300w

Aio - Lian Li Galahad II LCD-SL Inf 360

Bottom intake fans - Lian Li TL LCD 140mm reverse blade

Side intake - Lian Li TL LCD 120mm reverse blade

Back exhaust- Lian Li TL LCD 120mm

Case - Lian Li 011 Vision

Temp monitor/sensor panel - Pomya 8.8" (works with AIDA64)

Lian Li Strimers V2 3x8pin for GPU and 24 pin for mobo

Windows 11 home





Comes with Lian Li 3 to 1 USB splitter and if the whole pc is bought the LCD fans will come with the AIO and original INF fans as well, could set up push/pull if desired.



For the separate monitor:





Alienware AW2723DF 360hz OLED $750

Also have an unopened M.2 WD Black sn850x $100