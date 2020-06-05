For sale: EVGA GTX 1070 ti

You must have 20+ good and recent Heatware feedback to deal. Item will be shipped USPS Priority Flat Rate Medium Box as it fits nicely with the original brown box. It will be insured and signature will be required. Please make sure you can sign for the package before buying.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Method of Payment: Paypal Goods and Services. Cash for Local Pickups 94538 or 95831. No trades.
Shipping: USPS Priority Flat Rate Medium Box. Insured and signature required.
Item for Sale and Link to Item: B-stock (refurbished by EVGA) GTX 1070 ti. https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-5671-RX
Price: $300 shipped or best offer
Description: Lightly used for gaming. Boost to over 2000MHz automatically but your mileage may vary based on your power supply and cooling.
Images
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/96001/to
Method of Payment: Paypal Goods and Services. Cash for Local Pickups 94538 or 95831. No trades.
Shipping: USPS Priority Flat Rate Medium Box. Insured and signature required.
Item for Sale and Link to Item: B-stock (refurbished by EVGA) GTX 1070 ti. https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=08G-P4-5671-RX
Price: $300 shipped or best offer
Description: Lightly used for gaming. Boost to over 2000MHz automatically but your mileage may vary based on your power supply and cooling.
Images