For sale: BNIB Dell laptop XPS 15 : DDR3 RAM : 512GB PCIE NVME DDR4 SODIMM

deathhorse

Nov 29, 2010
Hello Guys

I have some stuff thats just wasting space here. I usually sell on Ebay but ebay sucks super bad now. Payment options are open but manly use google wallet and paypal.
offers always welcome through PM. I will return bumps let me know when you leave a bump.


item 1
SK Hynix 8GB 1RX8 PC4-2400T Laptop Memory Ram HMA81GS6AFR8N
$20 shipped

item 2
Adata 8GB DDR4 PC4-2400T 260-pin So-Dimm Laptop Memory AO1P24HC8T1
$20 shipped

Item 3
Samsung 512gb PCIE-NVME
MZVLB512HAJQ-000L7
$50 shipped
800 hours
900+ power on count

item 4
XPS 15 Dell laptop
Brand new in box . Held on too long to return to Amazon for refund. I bought two of them and only kept one that i barely use to begin with.
amazon URL
$1100 shipped
image3.jpeg image2.jpeg image1.jpeg image0.jpeg IMG_7152.jpg
 
