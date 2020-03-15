For sale: BNIB Dell laptop XPS 15 : DDR3 RAM : 512GB PCIE NVME DDR4 SODIMM

Hello GuysI have some stuff thats just wasting space here. I usually sell on Ebay but ebay sucks super bad now. Payment options are open but manly use google wallet and paypal.offers always welcome through PM. I will return bumps let me know when you leave a bump.item 1SK Hynix 8GB 1RX8 PC4-2400T Laptop Memory Ram HMA81GS6AFR8N$20 shippeditem 2Adata 8GB DDR4 PC4-2400T 260-pin So-Dimm Laptop Memory AO1P24HC8T1$20 shippedItem 3Samsung 512gb PCIE-NVMEMZVLB512HAJQ-000L7800 hours900+ power on countitem 4XPS 15 Dell laptopBrand new in box . Held on too long to return to Amazon for refund. I bought two of them and only kept one that i barely use to begin with.$1100 shipped