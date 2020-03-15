For sale: BNIB Dell laptop : DDR3 RAM : 512GB PCIE NVME

D

deathhorse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
1,552
Hello Guys

I have some stuff thats just wasting space here. I usually sell on Ebay but ebay sucks super bad now. Payment options are open but manly use google wallet and paypal.
offers always welcome through PM. I will return bumps let me know when you leave a bump.


Item 1
4x4gb ddr3 desktop ram
MT8JTF51264AZ-1G6E1
$27 shipped

Item 2
Samsung 512gb PCIE-NVME
MZVLB512HAJQ-000L7
$60 shipped
800 hours
900+ power on count

item 3
8gb ddr3 so-dimm
76tt16nusl2r8-8g
$18 shipped

item 4
XPS 15 Dell laptop
Brand new in box still has warranty. Held on too long to return to Amazon for refund. I bought to of them and only kept one that i barely use to begin with.
amazon URL
$1100 shipped
image3.jpeg image2.jpeg image1.jpeg image0.jpeg IMG_7152.jpg IMG_7148.jpg IMG_7151.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top