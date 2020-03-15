For sale: BNIB Dell laptop : DDR3 RAM : 512GB PCIE NVME

Hello GuysI have some stuff thats just wasting space here. I usually sell on Ebay but ebay sucks super bad now. Payment options are open but manly use google wallet and paypal.offers always welcome through PM. I will return bumps let me know when you leave a bump.Item 14x4gb ddr3 desktop ramMT8JTF51264AZ-1G6E1Item 2Samsung 512gb PCIE-NVMEMZVLB512HAJQ-000L7800 hours900+ power on countitem 38gb ddr3 so-dimm76tt16nusl2r8-8gitem 4XPS 15 Dell laptopBrand new in box still has warranty. Held on too long to return to Amazon for refund. I bought to of them and only kept one that i barely use to begin with.$1100 shipped