For Sale and Trades: Dell touch screen laptop (looking for video card an psu)

Nov 29, 2010
Hello

All the ram an cpu sold thanks for a tip from another user.



I have a Dell e7250 laptop in good condition

100 shipped or trade for video card

I7 5600
8gb ram
Touchscreen
256gb ssd
Dell charger included

Im looking for a 450watt or more power supply (extra points for gpu connector)

and older video card for garrys mod (current card i have is https://www.amazon.com/Nvidia-GeForce-GDDR5-Express-Graphics/dp/B00IYWAT5W

"trades welcome and preferred"

heat https://www.heatware.com/u/72306/to
--------------
edited cleaned up
 

Nov 29, 2010
6700 all pending
1 3770 sold
last 4790 pending payment
nuc info sent to Masta819 - But the nuc has 1 hdmi port. I used a dvi to usb port for a short bit that worked.
 
