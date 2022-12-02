For Sale and Trades: Dell touch screen laptop (looking for video card an psu)

deathhorse
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 29, 2010
- Messages
- 1,679
Hello
All the ram an cpu sold thanks for a tip from another user.
I have a Dell e7250 laptop in good condition
100 shipped or trade for video card
I7 5600
8gb ram
Touchscreen
256gb ssd
Dell charger included
Im looking for a 450watt or more power supply (extra points for gpu connector)
and older video card for garrys mod (current card i have is https://www.amazon.com/Nvidia-GeForce-GDDR5-Express-Graphics/dp/B00IYWAT5W
"trades welcome and preferred"
heat https://www.heatware.com/u/72306/to
--------------
edited cleaned up
All the ram an cpu sold thanks for a tip from another user.
I have a Dell e7250 laptop in good condition
100 shipped or trade for video card
I7 5600
8gb ram
Touchscreen
256gb ssd
Dell charger included
Im looking for a 450watt or more power supply (extra points for gpu connector)
and older video card for garrys mod (current card i have is https://www.amazon.com/Nvidia-GeForce-GDDR5-Express-Graphics/dp/B00IYWAT5W
"trades welcome and preferred"
heat https://www.heatware.com/u/72306/to
--------------
edited cleaned up
Attachments
Last edited: