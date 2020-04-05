For Sale AMD Ryzen 3950x & ASUS CH8 HERO & 64GB G.Skill Trident Z NEO ***

Needing $265 Shipped

Next up is the AMD Ryzen 3950x Processor. Cpu has been watercooled from day 1, and NEVER EVER saw high dumb voltage. Extremely Low usage on this processor, like I said with the board above, this pc only saw *MAYBE* 1-2hrs of use a week, and this pc was built back in December, so..... hardly any usage. Her pins are perfect, just like the CPU. hate to sell it, but have to. Cpu will ship in its box, and CPU is inside a jewelry case with foam and bubble wrap so CPU wont move a mm









Ram is DJR and never saw past 1.4v and just like all parts above, have very little use on them and in 100% perfect condition. Hate to sell them, I loved this ram, not 1 ever crash,instability issue ever... also never OC'ed them past 3733 with 16/19/19/39 timings. These are 4 x16gb sticks with RGB and prefer not to break them up right now so only selling as a 64gb set.





Needing $315 Shipped for all 64GB's

Paypal payments preferred please, and all parts will ship USPS Priority with tracking (of course) Appreciate ya'lls time and for looking.

Good Afternoon guys..... Have a few items for sale that are all in excellent condition from smoke free CLEAN home!*** ASUS CROSSHAIR 8 (non wifi) *** in excellent shape and NEVER saw heavy dumb stupid OC'ing, just normal playing and 100% perfect. This whole PC *MAYBE* saw 1-2hrs of gaming a week, so extremely low usage... and this pc was built in December. Awesome board, awesome build, loved every bit of it, but has to go unfortunately. shipped in factory big ass box with I think everything.. even the useless DVD for drivers