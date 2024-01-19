For Sale: 6900 XT Sapphire Nitro+ / $450 + Shipping

SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AMD RADEON RX 6900 XT OC - $450 + Insured UPS Shipping Continental USA.

I just took this card out of my personal machine to upgrade to a 7900 XTX this week. I bought it two years ago, and was used on the test bench a few times for about a year till I had issues with the Red Devil. The Nitro+ has been in personal PC for about a year or so. Never any issues. Always kept clean, no mining or overclocking beyond the OC button in AMD drivers. Asking $450 plus insured shipping inside the continental United States. Packed back in original box. Testing it with FurMark just to be sure I did not kill it during uninstall or moving between the few feet between desks.I do F&F PayPal. The card is already boxed and packed for shipping. I ship UPS, and will be dropped off to UPS within 48 hours of receipt of payment.1 hour stress test at 1440P with 8XMSAA.