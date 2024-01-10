For Sale: 3 x Laptops

AmongTheChosenX
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2007
- Messages
- 7,120
For sale are 3 laptops that I've come across in my piles of stuff!
All have been wiped/reset to factory settings with a username of "Admin" + blank password to log on and are running a valid version of Windows 10/11. All laptops come with the appropriate OEM charger (no aftermarket chargers here!).
All laptops have an SSD hard disk of varying sizes. Laptop one came with an NVMe (if I recall correctly), the other two have been swapped in and cloned by me.
Very flexible on price, and discount if you want all three!
1) HP EliteBook 745 G6
Serial #: 5CG00412L4
Product #: 8TK82UC
Windows Version: Windows 11
Detailed Specs: https://support.hp.com/au-en/document/c06386690 (This model uses the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U w/Vega 8 graphics)
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/GW1UUuQrncquctAd9
Description: Bought used on this [H], replaced with a newer machine I just acquired. Very good laptop in solid condition, newly replaced the battery via warranty about a year ago. Comes with standard charger, but is compatible with most USB-C chargers
NOTE FOR THIS LAPTOP: there is a known issue on these HP laptops (740/745 and 840/845 series) with Realtek sound devices -- Upon a fresh Windows installation, Windows Update will install a broken Realtek driver which will break the sound device. I've installed the CORRECT driver (will include all OEM Drivers in C:\SWSetup) and have set the appropriate group policy/registry key that is required to prevent Windows Update from installing in the future (pictures of the changes are in the link above). In the event that this procedure is not followed, I can PM you a solution to resolve it.
Price: $215 shipped
2) Dell Latitude D6430
Serial #: 9M55XY1
Express Service Code: 20929972249
Windows Version: Windows 10
Detailed Specs: https://www.dell.com/support/home/e.../0-eU4yYzJvWTJnQlRkZjVqYmVyZGZ1UT090/overview
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/PqJ13MQqbf5ttytD8
Description: Acquired from a friend for disposal. Upon boot up determined all the hardware was fine. Well-built business laptop.
Price: $100 shipped
3) Toshiba Satellite C55-B5353
Serial #: XE267026P
Part #: PSCMLU-06201L
Windows Version: Windows 10
Detailed Specs: https://support.dynabook.com/support/staticContentDetail?contentId=4006531&isFromTOCLink=false
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/tuATiw2y5Hv6xSir9
Description: Old laptop that we gave to my mom a long time ago. No longer needed, would like it to go to a good home, works well as an around-the-house laptop or something for the kids with a sizeable 15" screen.
Price: $100 shipped
All have been wiped/reset to factory settings with a username of "Admin" + blank password to log on and are running a valid version of Windows 10/11. All laptops come with the appropriate OEM charger (no aftermarket chargers here!).
All laptops have an SSD hard disk of varying sizes. Laptop one came with an NVMe (if I recall correctly), the other two have been swapped in and cloned by me.
Very flexible on price, and discount if you want all three!
1) HP EliteBook 745 G6
Serial #: 5CG00412L4
Product #: 8TK82UC
Windows Version: Windows 11
Detailed Specs: https://support.hp.com/au-en/document/c06386690 (This model uses the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U w/Vega 8 graphics)
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/GW1UUuQrncquctAd9
Description: Bought used on this [H], replaced with a newer machine I just acquired. Very good laptop in solid condition, newly replaced the battery via warranty about a year ago. Comes with standard charger, but is compatible with most USB-C chargers
NOTE FOR THIS LAPTOP: there is a known issue on these HP laptops (740/745 and 840/845 series) with Realtek sound devices -- Upon a fresh Windows installation, Windows Update will install a broken Realtek driver which will break the sound device. I've installed the CORRECT driver (will include all OEM Drivers in C:\SWSetup) and have set the appropriate group policy/registry key that is required to prevent Windows Update from installing in the future (pictures of the changes are in the link above). In the event that this procedure is not followed, I can PM you a solution to resolve it.
Price: $215 shipped
2) Dell Latitude D6430
Serial #: 9M55XY1
Express Service Code: 20929972249
Windows Version: Windows 10
Detailed Specs: https://www.dell.com/support/home/e.../0-eU4yYzJvWTJnQlRkZjVqYmVyZGZ1UT090/overview
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/PqJ13MQqbf5ttytD8
Description: Acquired from a friend for disposal. Upon boot up determined all the hardware was fine. Well-built business laptop.
Price: $100 shipped
3) Toshiba Satellite C55-B5353
Serial #: XE267026P
Part #: PSCMLU-06201L
Windows Version: Windows 10
Detailed Specs: https://support.dynabook.com/support/staticContentDetail?contentId=4006531&isFromTOCLink=false
Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/tuATiw2y5Hv6xSir9
Description: Old laptop that we gave to my mom a long time ago. No longer needed, would like it to go to a good home, works well as an around-the-house laptop or something for the kids with a sizeable 15" screen.
Price: $100 shipped