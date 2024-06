For Sale: 2 x low end laptops -- great for kids, small linux boxes, unifi controllers, etc!

For sale are 2 laptops that I've come across in my piles of stuff!

Spoiler: SOLD

Serial #: 5CG00412L4

Product #: 8TK82UC

Windows Version: Windows 11

Detailed Specs:

Pictures:

Description: Bought used on this [H], replaced with a newer machine I just acquired. Very good laptop in solid condition, newly replaced the battery via warranty about a year ago. Comes with standard charger, but is compatible with most USB-C chargers

NOTE FOR THIS LAPTOP: there is a known issue on these HP laptops (740/745 and 840/845 series) with Realtek sound devices -- Upon a fresh Windows installation, Windows Update will install a broken Realtek driver which will break the sound device. I've installed the CORRECT driver (will include all OEM Drivers in C:\SWSetup) and have set the appropriate group policy/registry key that is required to prevent Windows Update from installing in the future (pictures of the changes are in the link above). In the event that this procedure is not followed, I can PM you a solution to resolve it.

All have been wiped/reset to factory settings with a username of "Admin" + blank password to log on and are running a valid version of Windows 10. All laptops come with the appropriate OEM charger (no aftermarket chargers here!), and all have an SSD.Flexible on price if you are interested in both!Apologies as well on the photos, forgot they had been deleted. They are now visible in the photo links below!1) Dell Latitude D6430Serial #: 9M55XY1Express Service Code: 20929972249Windows Version: Windows 10Detailed Specs: https://www.dell.com/support/home/e.../0-eU4yYzJvWTJnQlRkZjVqYmVyZGZ1UT090/overview Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/PqJ13MQqbf5ttytD8 Description: Acquired from a friend for disposal. Upon boot up determined all the hardware was fine. Well-built business laptop.Price: $60 shipped2) Toshiba Satellite C55-B5353Serial #: XE267026PPart #: PSCMLU-06201LWindows Version: Windows 10Detailed Specs: https://support.dynabook.com/support/staticContentDetail?contentId=4006531&isFromTOCLink=false Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/tuATiw2y5Hv6xSir9 Description: Old laptop that we gave to my mom a long time ago. No longer needed, would like it to go to a good home, works well as an around-the-house laptop or something for the kids with a sizeable 15" screen.Price: $60 shipped