For Sale 13" Macbook Air and Slingbox SB500

For Sale - Macbook Air -- Slingbox SB500 Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2430 I have a mid 2012 13" Macbook Air for sale Owned it since new and it's been a great laptop for me. 13.3" screen, 1.8Ghz i5, 128GB storage, 4GB of ram, magsafe adapter, MD231LL/A. Original box and materials are included as is the original shipping box. Overall the laptop is in good shape, just a few small nicks and scratches. Screen and keyboard look and work great. The battery recently told me it needs service. It still charges, and I get several hours out of it off the charger. Two spots on the charger cable the rubber coating started coming off, so it has been wrapped at those spots, minor but wanted to mention it. $285 plus shipping {} {} {} {} {} I have a Slingbox SB500 for sale. Works great, has power supply, cables(no HDMI) and remote. $115 plus shipping {} {} {} {}