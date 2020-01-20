For Sale 13" Macbook Air and Slingbox SB500

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by dr.quest, Jan 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM.

    dr.quest

    For Sale - Macbook Air -- Slingbox SB500

    Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2430

    I have a mid 2012 13" Macbook Air for sale

    Owned it since new and it's been a great laptop for me. 13.3" screen, 1.8Ghz i5, 128GB storage, 4GB of ram, magsafe adapter, MD231LL/A.

    Original box and materials are included as is the original shipping box.

    Overall the laptop is in good shape, just a few small nicks and scratches. Screen and keyboard look and work great.

    The battery recently told me it needs service. It still charges, and I get several hours out of it off the charger. Two spots on the charger cable the rubber coating started coming off, so it has been wrapped at those spots, minor but wanted to mention it.

    $285 plus shipping


    20200120_151618-L.jpg

    20200120_151544-L.jpg
    20200120_151726-L.jpg

    20200120_150321-L.jpg

    20200120_151255-L.jpg

    I have a Slingbox SB500 for sale.

    Works great, has power supply, cables(no HDMI) and remote.

    $115 plus shipping

    20200120_154035-L.jpg

    20200120_154247-L.jpg

    20200120_154150-L.jpg

    20200120_154256-L.jpg

     
    EnzoFX

    Is that the latest software update for it? Hmm
     
