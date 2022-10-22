For Sale 12900KS excellent CPU!

newls1
Supreme [H]ardness
I never OC'd this chip past 1.350V so it ran 5.5GHz all core with E-Cores @ 4.3 and ring at 4.4. NEVER TRIED ANY FASTER! This chip was direct die waterblocked (most here have seen my threads about the incredible temps I achieved!) Chip never saw hotter then 70c R23 loaded and game temps are in the 40-50c range with the direct die waterblock! ... absolutely amazing chip (to me) and only selling cause I have a 13900 now. Selling the CPU with the copper IHS from rocket cool (which I also tried for a few days until my supercool block came in. Copper IHS made a nice differnce too (I have threads for all this here)...
Anyways, please give my CPU a good new home!
450$ shipped lower 48 states.
Copper IHS install thread -- Alder Lake Delidding & Direct Die Cooling, Results...
Direct Die Thread -- Alder Lake Delidding & Direct Die Cooling, Results...
