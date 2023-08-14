For purely gaming purposes, should I upgrade processor, memory, and MB or just the video card and stick with my current hardware?

ocean dweller
For games like star wars: survivor, COD, Battlefield etc... What route should I upgrade to?
My current setup:
i7 9700k 3070ti Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro MB 32 GB RAM DDR 4
Route 1
Upgrade MB, RAM and processor. I'm looking to get the Ryzen 7800X3D processor, DDR5, and a decent MB. I'll try to upgrade video card around X-mas time.
Route 2
Keep current parts and upgrade 3070Ti to either a 4070Ti or 4080
Route 3
Don't upgrade anything yet. Wait for the next generation.
