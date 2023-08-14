For purely gaming purposes, should I upgrade processor, memory, and MB or just the video card and stick with my current hardware?

ocean dweller

ocean dweller

n00b
Joined
Nov 22, 2022
Messages
13
For games like star wars: survivor, COD, Battlefield etc... What route should I upgrade to?

My current setup:
i7 9700k 3070ti Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro MB 32 GB RAM DDR 4

Route 1
Upgrade MB, RAM and processor. I'm looking to get the Ryzen 7800X3D processor, DDR5, and a decent MB. I'll try to upgrade video card around X-mas time.

Route 2
Keep current parts and upgrade 3070Ti to either a 4070Ti or 4080

Route 3
Don't upgrade anything yet. Wait for the next generation.
 
If you are a big Call of Duty I think AMD GPU have a huge lead for that title and with the current pricing should be considered.

What your resolution/fps target and what game in what way feel like you cannot play correctly at the moment ? My feeling would be route 1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top