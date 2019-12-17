for PSU says 12V1 gives 13A, 12V2 gives 13A, and video card needs 20A, enough?

Discussion in 'Power Supplies' started by Happy Hopping, Dec 17, 2019

    Happy Hopping

    I want to understand this:

    The 286W PSU said it gives 13A on 12V1 and another 13A on 12V2,

    does that mean it is giving 26A

    I only want to install 1 x GT 710, and their requirement is:

    min. 300W (w/ a min. 12V current rating of 20A), based on a PC w/ i7 3.2GHz (I think that is 130W)

    but:

    1) it didn't say if it needs V1 AND V2

    2) but the CPU to be installed is only a Pentium 3260 at 53W

    in summary, if I use this 286W PSU on a GT 710 on a motherboard running Pentium 3260, will it be enough?

    and how would you know that it Does NOT work? that it won't boot up?
     
    Kardonxt

    The GT 710 in no way, shape, or form requires 20amps, those are just generic cover their butt recommendations. It is a 20watt video card.

    That said, unless you need the extra ports, the GT 710 is so old that you may not really get much of a performance bump over just using the Inetl integrated graphics.
     
    Happy Hopping

    that's good to know then. I use the 286W PSU. Thank you

    This PC is only for browsing internet for a client. The Intel embedded card is not support by win 10. So I have to bump to this 710
     
    Happy Hopping

    Azrak

    Those are probably location codes in the warehouse to help the seller find the correct item to ship.
    He labeled one box R4V3 and the other box X5F0. When someone buys one of the items, he looks for the code on the box and ships it. Simple.

    The seller might not even be near the warehouse and just sends the item code and shipping address to the guy at the warehouse to ship it out.
     
    Happy Hopping

    that's actually good. Because at least they separate the refurbish vs. new stocks.
     
