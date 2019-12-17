for PSU says 12V1 gives 13A, 12V2 gives 13A, and video card needs 20A, enough?

I want to understand this: The 286W PSU said it gives 13A on 12V1 and another 13A on 12V2, does that mean it is giving 26A I only want to install 1 x GT 710, and their requirement is: min. 300W (w/ a min. 12V current rating of 20A), based on a PC w/ i7 3.2GHz (I think that is 130W) but: 1) it didn't say if it needs V1 AND V2 2) but the CPU to be installed is only a Pentium 3260 at 53W in summary, if I use this 286W PSU on a GT 710 on a motherboard running Pentium 3260, will it be enough? and how would you know that it Does NOT work? that it won't boot up?