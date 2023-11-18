for only gaming do i need x670e? or b650e? No bad Assrock

Good evening, for ryzen 7800x3d, RTX 4090 and 2 ssd pci4, using all this only for gaming, do i really need to go with X670e?
Between b650e and x670e there's an difference of 150-200 more cost.
Plese not Assrock, that company use bad cheap failures components from years, where an motherboard from they it will last max 2 years and then it will start to be hot and burning itself and working badly.
