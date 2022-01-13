"For me it's the most desirable piece of 3D graphics hardware" - rys sommefeldt

auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
8,866
Never even knew it was around. I read the thread and it seems none are in the wild, at least that's the story there.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top