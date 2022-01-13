"For me it's the most desirable piece of 3D graphics hardware" - rys sommefeldt

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,792
Did you all know about nVidia's other big failure aside from the NV30? The NV2 otherwise known as the Mutara V08 graphics board? This was a joint development between Sega and nVidia perhaps for the Sega Dreamcast. Quite an interesting scenario that I thought i'd share with you all.
See: https://forum.beyond3d.com/threads/looking-to-buy-an-nvidia-nv2-prototype.45735/
