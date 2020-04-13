For how long have you had your oldest SSD drive?

Hi guys....



This is just to give me a general idea of how long ssd's last. I know there are many variables but let's just do it. It will of course depend on your usage. I have had many mechanical drives fail, but some of them lasted close to 11 years! I want to know if ssd's can last that long. One of my 4TB HDD's failed recently and I want to replace it. It just failed without warnings and I really hate it when this happens. I'm wandering if I should replace it with an SSD. SSD's are at least immune to shocks.



Me? I haven't had any ssd fail on me yet. My oldest is a 256GB Samsung SSD 840 Pro. I bought it shortly after it was released. So, let's say it is about 7 years old. I did have older ones but I sold them so I don't know what happened to them.



Anybody with an ssd from the time when they became a thing for desktops....(I don't remember when that was, 2008 probably). I need a history lesson!





Thanks.