For how long have you had your oldest SSD drive?

Hi guys....

This is just to give me a general idea of how long ssd's last. I know there are many variables but let's just do it. It will of course depend on your usage. I have had many mechanical drives fail, but some of them lasted close to 11 years! I want to know if ssd's can last that long. One of my 4TB HDD's failed recently and I want to replace it. It just failed without warnings and I really hate it when this happens. I'm wandering if I should replace it with an SSD. SSD's are at least immune to shocks.

Me? I haven't had any ssd fail on me yet. My oldest is a 256GB Samsung SSD 840 Pro. I bought it shortly after it was released. So, let's say it is about 7 years old. I did have older ones but I sold them so I don't know what happened to them.

Anybody with an ssd from the time when they became a thing for desktops....(I don't remember when that was, 2008 probably). I need a history lesson!


Thanks.
 
My 10-year-old 64GB Crucial m4 is still running on my home server (os and applications installed).

My 128 GB SSD on mmy HTPC (same make and model) is running after 9 years.

my Intel 160GB SSD was retired after 5 years. Its replacement is a Crucial 525GB TLC SSD (still running after 4 years.)

In my experience, SSDs last a bit longer than hard drives (I try to replace my hard drives after 8 years or so, and haven't had one die on me in-use anytime recently)

One exception where SSDs destroy hard drives in reliability is laptops - those are torture chambers for moving parts.
 
I have a Crucial M4 (256 GB) that goes back to Sept. 2012, though it doesn't get any real use now that the MBP it was in died. The other M4 I bought at the same time (512 GB) that was in my desktop died ~4 years ago and was RMAed, but that unit died last year (replaced by a Samsung 860 Evo). I also have a couple of the Crucial M500 from ~2014 still kicking around in light duty.

Is the system with the dead HDD moved around a lot or susceptible to some other relevant environmental factor? If not, I wouldn't worry about the shock resistance of HDD vs. SSD. Your usage patterns should weigh far more heavily in determining which to get. A 4 TB SSD is going to be awfully pricey.
 
Yep, I have a 64GB Samsung one from 2008 and it still works. Good thing considering it cost $1k at the time since only SLC was available back then.
 
My current(and only) SSD is from 2011. Still going strong. It is in my desktop. It does not get a lot of intense use.

whateverer said:
.....

One exception where SSDs destroy hard drives in reliability is laptops - those are torture chambers for moving parts.
I also have an original HDD 320gb 7200rpm in my laptop since 2010 probably. Still works. I dropped laptop on tile floor from 3 feet off my table and it didn't even turn off!! Something plastic started rattling inside, but everything works..
 

