For Free: Sans Digital 5 drive bay, Intel i7-920 (GONE)

B

brentsg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2003
Messages
1,737
I have some stuff that needs go before my office explodes.

Sans Digital TR5M - 5 bay JBOD enclosure only. No drives, at the moment no eSATA card or power cord. Someplace I have a bag with the cables, manual, SATA card but I can't find it. ***

TR5M

Intel i7-920, boxed


Anyone that would use this stuff can have it, just need to pay shipping from MO. I may find some additional stuff, weighing the chore of sales vs just being done with it easily.

*** My office is the place old computer parts go to die. I just found a Diamond S3 Virge, multiple SCSI cards, and a Killer NIC. If old video cards are your fancy I can probably hook you up.
 
Last edited:
B

brentsg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2003
Messages
1,737
If anyone wants to calculate shipping it's roughly 12 pounds and I'm guessing a 14x14x14 or so box that I'll need to come up with. Ships from 63011. That's for all of it but the CPU isn't adding much.

Thanks for the move, forgot about the free stuff forum.
 
B

brentsg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2003
Messages
1,737
I think these items are likely gone but I'll probably post some more.

You know you have a "stuff problem" when you find a corded phone.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top