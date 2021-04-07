For Free: Sans Digital 5 drive bay, Intel i7-920 (GONE)

I have some stuff that needs go before my office explodes.Sans Digital TR5M - 5 bay JBOD enclosure only. No drives, at the moment no eSATA card or power cord. Someplace I have a bag with the cables, manual, SATA card but I can't find it. ***Intel i7-920, boxedAnyone that would use this stuff can have it, just need to pay shipping from MO. I may find some additional stuff, weighing the chore of sales vs just being done with it easily.*** My office is the place old computer parts go to die. I just found a Diamond S3 Virge, multiple SCSI cards, and a Killer NIC. If old video cards are your fancy I can probably hook you up.