For firmware hugs on motherboard: What's a more common practice: reset to Factory default or flash to the latest version?

So I was working on an old Gigabyte motherboard that has a firmware bug: Everything works fine, but when I install a video card instead of using the embedded video card on the motherboard, I set the video detection priority to PCI-E. And once I did that, the PC USB port stop detected by the motherboard. I have to do a hard reboot. Soft windows 10 re-boot doesn't recognize any of the USB ports



I can reset everything to factory default



or flash to the latest version of the firmware



this motherboard is a no. of yr. old, so flash to the latest should be very stable w/ very little bugs



what do you guys normally do? what's the most common practice? Off hand, there is an old saying that I have: when something works, don't touch it. So I'm tempted to reset to factory default, if it still has bugs, then upgrade to the latest firmware. But I want to hear you people's opinions