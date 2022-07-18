For firmware hugs on motherboard: What's a more common practice: reset to Factory default or flash to the latest version?

Happy Hopping

So I was working on an old Gigabyte motherboard that has a firmware bug: Everything works fine, but when I install a video card instead of using the embedded video card on the motherboard, I set the video detection priority to PCI-E. And once I did that, the PC USB port stop detected by the motherboard. I have to do a hard reboot. Soft windows 10 re-boot doesn't recognize any of the USB ports

I can reset everything to factory default

or flash to the latest version of the firmware

this motherboard is a no. of yr. old, so flash to the latest should be very stable w/ very little bugs

what do you guys normally do? what's the most common practice? Off hand, there is an old saying that I have: when something works, don't touch it. So I'm tempted to reset to factory default, if it still has bugs, then upgrade to the latest firmware. But I want to hear you people's opinions
 
I just update, the bios update usually resets everything to default anyway and I have to reconfigure everything.
 
duronboy

Might as well try a reset. Then update. A small effort for a possible fix. FW update isn't a huge effort, but it's certainly been more involved on my boards than just a reset. And maybe don't update to the very latest FW, immediately. It's good practice, and sometimes a requirement to only jump a version or two at a time.
 
